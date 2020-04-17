The above mischievous activities, prompted Bin-IT services to drag KCCA back to court for contempt of its earlier orders, which court has allowed and punished KCCA accordingly.

By MONITOR TEAM

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), has been condemned to a fine of Shs175m for being adamant not to obey court orders and allow a private garbage collection firm to collect garbage in the city.

High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana, in his ruling of April 14, found KCCA in contempt of Court’s earlier orders and punished it accordingly by ordering it to pay damages to a private garbage collection firm, Bin-IT services Ltd.

Further in his ruling, the judge observed that the actions of KCCA officials were tainted with corruption as they had created monopolies of companies to collect garbage in the city and locking out others just for their own personal gains.

"This court is satisfied that there is a wellful and mala fide non-compliance with court orders directing the 1st respondent (KCCA) to issue and allow private collectors like the applicant (Bin-IT services Ltd) to be issued with a trading license," ruled justice Ssekaana

"The respondent's deponent during cross examination, failed to convince this court that they are not in contempt rather it appears they have created business monopolies in garbage collection in the city for personal gains in total abuse of the authority.”

"The arguments put forward by the said Okello (a KCCA official), pointed towards comfort of the respondent (KCCA), favouring specific companies to deal with garbage collection rather allowing other private collectors on the market to break their illegal business monopoly created for their personal gains and interests." the judge further ruled.

Other orders of the court saw the Executive Director of KCCA, Eng Andrew Kitaka, being given a suspended sentence of six months if the contempt continues.

Also KCCA was further fined Shs20m as penalty for being in contempt with this money meant to be deposited in court.

Having cited corruption schemes in picking which garbage firms are to collect solid waste in the city, the judge has since asked the office of the Inspector General of Government (IGG), to commence investigations and punish individual officers who will be found personally liable for this corruption.

"The actions of KCCA officials in the whole garbage collection seems to be tainted with corrupt practices and abuse of authority and the same should be thoroughly investigated by the Inspector General of Government. They are continuing to cause financial loss to the authority with illegal actions, for which they should be held personally responsible,” Justice Ssekaana ordered.

Reacting to the court's ruling, one of the lawyers of Bin-IT services Ltd, Mr Anthony Bazira from Kihika & Co. Advocates, welcomed the court decision saying government institutions should at all times, respect court orders.

“It’s a welcome decision to tame public institutions that don’t want to respect court orders. For rule of law to prevail, public institutions like KCCA need to respect court decisions. Our client has applied to KCCA a number of times to acquire a license and also formalize the court order in vain. What we get is their enforcement officers impounding vehicles. Bin IT services has lost over 200 customers as a result of this,” counsel Bazira said by telephone yesterday.

Efforts to reach out to Mr Peter Kaujju, the Head of Public & Corporate Affairs at KCCA on whether the institution will this time heed to court orders, were futile as he made his cell-phone busy by press time.

The legal battle started in 2016 when in a bid to improve solid wastage management services in the city, KCCA advertised by calling for private sector players to engage in the management of solid waste.

Bin- IT services, submitted its bid but was unsuccessful. It then filed an application against KCCA, Kampala Solid Waste Management Consortium Limited and Homeklin Ltd, challenging the decision not to be considered.

Court delivered a decision in 2018, allowing city residents that don’t want to use KCCA’s solid waste system to engage authorized private collectors like Bin-IT services Ltd.

However, KCCA did not heed to the court orders as they begun impounding the company’s garbage trucks, arrested its workers and refused to issue them a license.

The above mischievous activities, prompted Bin-IT services to drag KCCA back to court for contempt of its earlier orders, which court has allowed and punished KCCA accordingly.

Compiled by Anthony Wesaka, Betty Ndagire & Juliet Kigongo