KIU graduates over 2,000 in virtual mode

By Eve Muganga

A total of 2253 students graduated on Saturday from Kampala International University (KIU).

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 22nd graduation ceremony was held in a virtual mode. Of these, 871 were female while 1,382 were male.

In his address to the grandaunts, the chairman board of trustees, Al Haji Hassan Basajjabalaba, said in the pre-Covid era, many things in the job market had become cast in stone. But much of it is set to change, if not already changed.

“Covid-19 has changed everything in regard to how we live and work. I have learned that many institutions of learning have found it hard to effectively adapt to the new normal. They have had to suspend key governance and operational activities. However, am happy to note that the university council, management and Staff of KIU swiftly adapted to the new virtual reality,” he said.

“I strongly urge you to go beyond the lamentation and look for the opportunity within the problems related to Covid-19. Therein lay some powerful opportunities for you to make yourself useful and relevant to people’s needs. If you are keen and proactive enough, you can create your own opportunity in the new environment sooner than might have been in the old normal,” he added.

The university’s vice chancellor, Prof Mouhamad Mpezamihigo noted that they undertaking more than 23 research projects related to the Covid-19 pandemic, which will make KIU senior academics and researchers relevant to the current pandemic situation.

“The outbreak of the Coronavirus disease and the related government lockdown aimed at preventing its spread, caused the closure of the university, however, as a forward-looking institution, we were able to upscale the functionality of the Learning Management System, in order to allow continuity of student learning, using online resources and re-tooling the academic and research staff for online delivery, research and innovations.”

Prof. Mahmood Mamdani, the university chancellor said universities should not just to train the student for an existing job market, like a cog in the wheel, but rather rethink the system at large critically.

“It means we must also train the student to think in broader terms, to ask questions like: why is the job market so narrow and so limited? Why are so many graduates not employed?” he urged.

He further noted that all universities worth their calling must be spaces dedicated to open and broad discussion adding that education cannot just be prescriptive but also diagnostic, a type of discussion dedicated to creating a pluralistic environment.