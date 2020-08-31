Kabatsi shifts MP battle to Lwemiyaga

By Wilson Katamba & Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa

As the clock ticks towards next year’s General Election, the political battle is drawn in Lwemiyaga County, Sembabule District, with three contenders joining the political stage to unseat the incumbent, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo.

These include his long-time friend, Ms Joy Kafura Kabatsi, the State Minister for Transport, Mr John Patrick Kateeba, the manager finance at National Identification and Registration Authority (Nira) and Mr Edmond Bwire Nuwagaba, the chief executive director of N+B Global Logistics.

The trio are NRM-leaning aspirants in a predominantly NRM constituency.

Mr Ssekikubo’s political rival, Mr Patrick Nkalubo, is reportedly going to contest for the district chair.

He confirmed to Daily Monitor that he won’t be contesting for MP position.

Mr Nkalubo petitioned High Court in 2016 challenging the election of Mr Ssekikubo, but court dismissed the application with costs. Mr Ssekikubo secured 9,272 votes against Mr Nkalubo’s 8,074.

Political pundits say Mr Ssekikubo will find a hard time wriggling through his past miscalculations to battle other contenders.

“He has been riding on his hard stance positions to win votes. He has been opposing President Museveni’s positions, but since he (Ssekikubo) apologised to him, it seems he is now in bed with him, which may cost him some votes,” Mr Solomon Asiimwe, an analyst in Sembabule, says.

Joins elective politics

Mr Ssekikubo, who is seeking a fifth term in Parliament, hit the political scene in 2001 when he defeated former MP Sam Rwakoojo, who was until recently, serving as a secretary at the Electoral Commission.

During the three previous general elections, Ms Kabatsi has been rallying behind Mr Ssekikubo to fight Mr Sam Kutesa, the Foreign Affairs minister.

Ms Kabatsi’s long-time archrival, Ms Hanifah Kawooya, has also since abandoned the district woman MP seat, and is now vying for the newly constituted Mawogola West constituency.

Ms Kabatsi, who had vowed never to return to Sembabule politics as long as Kutesa is alive, changed her mind when President Museveni appointed her minister in 2016.

To strengthen her political base in the area, Ms Kabatsi has since January been making trips to the Lwemiyaga and organising meetings with key political influencers in the area.

“Ssekikubo is my friend, but he is popular in Kampala, not on the ground. I have already done my ground work and I am ready to kick him out,” she says

Ms Kabatsi says Mr Ssekikubo’s hardliner-stance against government has denied Lwemiyaga good government programmes. “For the three times I have stood for district woman MP, there have been people asking me why I don’t unseat Ssekikubo, but I ignored them since he is my friend. But I have now realised that he is not developmental, our area has been left out on many development programmes and I can’t sit back and watch,” Ms Kabatsi says.

She says through her company, Entuutsi Rural Enterprise Limited, she has supported livestock farmers since 2005 and many have ready market for their milk.

Mr Kabatsi adds that she has lobbied for a factory, which will be adding value to sweet potatoes in Lwemiyaga and she is in advanced stage of extending piped water and solar power to Ntuusi Sub-county.

“I am in touch with an investor who is going to establish a solar plant in the area. I will base on that and many other projects I have done in Lwemiyaga to canvass support and people are already awake on who will transform the area,” she says.

Mr Nuwagaba’s critics say he is a resident of Buhweju District and has just spent four years in Lwemiyaga.

However, Mr Nuwagaba denies this, saying he has been in the constituency for the last 15 years, and the incumbent’s failure to deliver services to the people of Lwemiyaga informed his decision to offer himself.

“Ask those who claim that I am not a resident in Lwemiyaga if they have a home in the area. Those are political statements and I request the public to treat them with the utmost contempt they deserve,” he says.

On his part, Mr Kateeba says unlike Mr Nuwagaba, who is a new resident in the area, he was raised and studied from Lwemiyaga and knows all problems affecting people.

“Lwemiyaga and Sembabule as a whole need to shed off the old crop of leaders who have been creating problems. Our district is pro-NRM, but the problem causers are within. This time round voters in Lwemiyaga should look to a candidate with capacity to address issues such as poor infrastructure, land grabbing and lack of market for theirproduce,” he says.

Mr Kateeba claims Mr Ssekikubo has created tribal sentiments in the area, adding that the constituency is divided among tribal lines.

“My main focus will be to mobilise people for self-development, overall reconciliation of both categories of people that has affected us for long, youth empowerment and women groups’ development to develop Lwemiyaga using a bottom up approach,” he says.

But Mr Ssekikubo scoffs at his opponents, saying they are concentrating on demonising him forgetting that he is “a darling of voters”.

“I welcome everyone into the race, but let them not focus on propaganda, let them tell the people of Lwemiyaga what they are going to do for them rather than discussing Mr Ssekikubo as a person ,” the MP says.

During his 20-year tenure as a legislator, Mr Ssekikubo boasts of raising the Lwemiyaga flag high by performing the basic roles of an MP such as oversight appropriation and legislation.

Mr Ssekikubo says his constituency is above the government target of having one secondary school per sub country, adding that with the help of private actors, every sub-county in Lwemiyaga has more than one school.

He says during his tenure, people have accessed piped water in some parts of Ntuusi and more areas will soon be covered.

Given his lobbying skills, power lines have been extended to 60 per cent of the constituency.

On his relationship with the government, Mr Ssekikubo says it is his character to give credit where it is due and criticise where it is wrong.

“Every opponent who comes out claims that he has been sent by President Museveni to oust Ssekikubo, but I am wondering why should people get angry more than President who they claim I am against ,” he asks.

Mawogola North seat

The race for Mawogola North MP in Sembabule is also likely to be tense.

President Museveni’s younger brother, Mr Sodi Aine Kaguta, is eying the Mawogola North seat where Ms Shartis Musherure, Mr Kutesa’s daughter, wants to replace the father

According to the 2014 National Population and Housing Census, Lwemiyaga has a population of 60, 641 people, and majority engage in either crop growing or livestock farming.

The statistics also show that many households in the constituency have insufficient access to social services such as health, good roads, clean water and electricity.

Available records show that out of the 12,794 households in the constituency, only 28 have piped water, 911 draw water from boreholes while the rest share water with animals.

Another 963 households lack pit-latrines and only 1,335(10.5 per cent) have access to electricity.

Despite the area recovering from a three-year cattle quarantine occasioned by the outbreak of foot-and–mouth disease , livestock markets have remained closed as a government measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS?

Theodora Ssekikubo. Mr Ssekikubo was born on August 20, 1969 in Sembabule and has been representing Lwemiyaga since 2001. He attended Kazo Primary School and completed Primary Seven in 1982. He joined Chwa II Memorial College for Uganda Certificate of Education and later St Joseph’s Secondary School, Villa Maria where he completed Advanced Level in 1988.

He joined Makerere University and attained a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences, Master of Public Administration and Management and a Bachelor of Laws and later attended Law Development Centre, Kampala where he earned a postgraduate diploma in legal practice.



Joy Kabatsi

She was born on February, 1 1954. She attended Bweranyangi Girls’ SS for her O-Level before joining Namasagali College for her A-Level. She later joined University of Dar-es Salaam where she graduated with a Bachelor of Laws in 1981 before obtaining a diploma in legal practice from the Law Development Centre,Kampala.

Ms Kabatsi started her career in 1982 as a staff training officer at the National Institute of Public Administration in Lusaka, Zambia until 1987. In 1997, Kabatsi joined Uganda Revenue Authority as legal principal officer until 2001.

Later, she joined the Office of President serving as the head of the legal department from 2009 to 2012.Ms Kabatsi has previously contested thrice for Sembabule Woman MP and lost. In 2016, she was appointed State Minister for Animal Industry until 2019 when she was re-appointed State Minister for Transport.

Edmond Bwire Nuwagaba

He was born in 1980. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and Social Administration from Makerere University and a Masters degree in Political Science from Dar-es-Salaam University. In 2010, he studied Diploma in Oil and Gas Management from Khartoum University. He started as a manager at Spedag Interfreight U Ltd Entebbe Branch between 2003-2006 before becoming the country director Vision Africa( 2007-2009 ). Later ,he became country director Spedag Interfreight South Sudan (2011-12) Between 2012 to 2016, he served as chief logistic officer UN Mission in South Sudan. He is currently the chief executive officer at N + B Global Logistics.

John Patrick Kateeba

He was born in 1987.He attended Mayikalo and Lubaale primary schools -all in Lwemiyaga and completed Primary Seven in 2001. Before joining Kyeera Effective SS, Lwemiyaga SS and completed O-Level from Comprehensive High School in Mubende in 2005. He later joined Mbarara Modern School for A-Level before joining Kyambogo University where he obtained a Bsc. (Hons) Accounting & Finance in 2011. He later enrolled with the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda.