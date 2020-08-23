Kadaga, Oulanyah rivalry goes to CEC

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

When the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party decided that the party holds elections for only nine top positions and extend the tenure of its special organs and branches, it was about ensuring steady leadership at the top.

The elections also confirmed President Museveni as the party’s sole national chairman and presidential flag bearer, alongside his long- time first national vice chairperson, Mr Moses Kigongo.

The highlight of the NRM party elections might have witnessed the stiff competition between Speaker Rebecca Kadaga and Lands State Minister Persis Namuganza, which Ms Kadaga comfortably won to retain her position as second national vice chairperson (female).

But the triumph of Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah as vice chairperson for northern Uganda, introduces a new twist.

The environment at Parliament is not exactly friendly between Speaker Kadaga and her Deputy Oulanyah as the latter has his eyes firmly set on the top position, which Ms Kadaga occupies.

CEC has a strong hand in determining who becomes the Speaker of Parliament.

Similarly, key decisions are also taken in CEC before the parliamentary caucus is whipped into line ahead of a vote against an Opposition candidate for Speaker and Deputy in the House.

It has been common knowledge since 2016 that CEC, where Ms Kadaga sits, had played a big role in cooling the hot contest between her and Mr Oulanyah. The President then settled the dust of the hot contest by reportedly promising that 2021 would be Mr Oulanyah’s time.

“Where I am now (Parliament) is a processing institution, but where I want to be (CEC), is the initiator of the business because by the time these issues come to Parliament, decisions are already made. What comes to Parliament is for approval but the original proposition and discussion [in CEC] is the missing link,” Mr Oulanyah said while launching his bid for the CEC position on July 20.

Describing as a “pilot flying blind,” the situation he has always been in while presiding over government business whose initiation he was not party to, Mr Oulanyah said in most cases, he keeps wondering about the gaps. He cited loopholes he always found in processing of the Shs280b loan for procuring aircraft for the revamped Uganda Airlines in March last year.

CEC influence

Ms Kadaga, on the other hand, has used her position to oil a cordial relationship with MPs across the floor to keep her bid on for the third term as Speaker. At Parliament, the environment shows how she has built a huge swathe of loyalty for herself from the MPs, most of whom want to retain their seats in the 11th Parliament.

But the friction between the Speakers came to a head in June, when Mr Oulanyah, who last chaired the House on February 4, lost his patience and sought to attend plenary. He had twice sought to speak on the floor, but was not granted leave by Speaker Kadaga.

Mr Oulanyah had gone on to raise concerns over a motion passed in May in which the House expressed displeasure in him for returning Shs20m Covid-19 cash. The record on Mr Oulanyah was then expunged but the displeasure resolution against the President remains on the Hansard.

Yesterday, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, who has had a frosty relationship with the Speaker, said with both Ms Kadaga and Mr Oulanyah now in CEC, the party has a better chance to resolve the bad environment at Parliament.

“My comment on the fight for who heads the Legislative arm of government when NRM wins the next elections, will come when time to choose the Speaker arrives because no one knows whether both of them will return. But, the situation at Parliament has been an embarrassment. I have been quiet on that but I think we have to put it to rest and that can be done in CEC,” Ms Nankabirwa said.

Ms Margaret Muhanga (Burahya County MP), who speaks for the NRM caucus also, said: “I really think they are taking too much for themselves. They should let other people who don’t have these other positions lead elsewhere [in Parliament].”

There has been talk that West Budama South MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth, who chairs the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, has had his eyes on taking over from Mr Oulanyah.

Background

Kadaga, Nankabirwa fight

Ms Nankabirwa and the Speaker, who have had their own bit of fights in Parliament, were at it again when the Chief Whip chose to openly support Ms Namuganza in the CEC elections. In an apparent reference to this move by Ms Nankabirwa, after winning the elections, Ms Kadaga hit out at Ms Nankabirwa in a tweet on Friday.

“I am extremely grateful to the NRM members countrywide who campaigned and voted for me, despite blackmail from security agencies. I am particularly proud of the ministers and MPs who stood by me amidst threats from Ruth Nankabirwa,” The Speaker stated in a tweet that was later deleted.

Yesterday, Ms Nankabirwa fired back, saying it could have been a different result if she traversed the country explaining to the delegates why they must not elect Ms Kadaga back to CEC.

“Nankabirwa is a voter who preferred to support another candidate (Namuganza) and only sent out an audio clip. But if I had moved from Kiboga District, which I represent in Parliament, and physically talked to the people, things would have been different,” she said.

On May 12, Ms Nankabirwa, who was furious at the House decision to pass a motion of displeasure in President Museveni over his comments on MPs sharing Covid-19 cash, whipped the NRM MPs to table and approve another motion to appreciate Mr Museveni for leading the fight against the pandemic.

In December 2018, the Chief Whip and the Speaker also clashed on the floor of Parliament when the former openly opposed the ruling made by Speaker Kadaga on the secondment of Commissioners of Parliament by CEC without the input of the House.

The two also reportedly clashed during the CEC meeting on August 11 after Ms Nankabirwa accused the Speaker of not being loyal to the party while presiding over the House. Ms Kadaga, sources say, charged at the Chief Whip, saying instead of working hard, she over-sits in the canteen engaging in rumor-mongering.