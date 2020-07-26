Kadaga, Oulanyah clash before Museveni

By Jacobs Odongo Seaman

A State House meeting to mend differences between Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga and her deputy Jacob Oulanyah with his alleged train of backers ended with the latter group pouring their frustrations to President Museveni instead.

The President on Monday summoned Mr Oulanyah, NRM Secretary General Justine Kasule Lumumba, Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, and State minister for Urban Development Isaac Musumba to defend themselves against accusations by Ms Kadaga that they were undermining her in Busoga.

The meeting was confirmed by some of the people who attended but they declined to discuss details.

“The meeting was not covered by the press. Is it the presidential press reporting or is it rumour? Don’t expect me to release details of a confidential meeting,” Ms Nankabirwa told Sunday Monitor yesterday.

The meeting, knowledgeable sources said, took place in the main boardroom at the State House Entebbe, starting at 4pm on Monday.

Multiple sources close to those who attended revealed that President Museveni opened the meeting by inviting Ms Kadaga to directly tell the individuals present about the complaints she had made to him that they were fighting her.

Ms Kadaga, the sources say, said it is true the people in attendance are fighting her and are sponsoring candidates against her. She said, the sources say, that she even fired her principal private secretary because he was leaking her documents.

Simmering rift

The rift between the two leaders of Parliament has been simmering since 2015 when Mr Oulanyah accused Ms Kadaga of skirting off on foreign trips whenever there was a controversial debate on the order paper.

Ms Kadaga’s suggestions that Mr Oulanyah and his group were sponsoring candidates against her, is about the two recent political contests she is facing at both the party and in Kamuli District.

The State Minister for Lands, Ms Persis Namuganza, last week picked nominations forms to challenge Ms Kadaga’s 10-year hold on NRM second vice-chairperson position.

The Bukono County MP told journalists that “elders in the party” should continue as advisors and guide the younger generation “instead of keeping them out of leadership positions.”

Ms Namuganza’s bold challenge has taken many by surprise given the woman from Namutumba District in Busoga is still considered a political upstart.

Like a storm simultaneously hitting the port and starboard of a ship, Ms Kadaga also faces FDC stalwart Salaamu Musumba in the Kamuli District Woman MP seat race. Ms Kadaga has represented Kamuli District since 1989.

Ms Musumba, one of Kamuli’s top political players, has in the past shied away from standing against Ms Kadaga, who openly indicated that she and NRM party have supported the FDC second vice-president for eastern region.

Ms Musumba’s husband, the junior Urban Development Minister Musumba, has also previously campaigned against her in polls she lost, the most recent being in the Kamuli Municipality by-election in 2017.

The head of the Musumba family chose the party candidate Rehema Watongola over his wife.

That the minister is now being cited in going against Ms Kadaga shows that the two Kamuli leaders are also torn apart.

Earlier last month, there was drama on the floor of Parliament when Mr Oulanyah stormed the Plenary to get Ms Kadaga to expunge from the record comments that had been made about the Deputy Speaker in his absence.

The fallout was over Mr Oulanyah returning the Shs20m that Parliament had controversially given to legislators under the Covid-19 relief fund.

No standing down

In the Monday meeting, President Museveni reportedly insisted that Ms Kadaga names the persons she accuses of maligning her political footing but the Kamuli Woman MP asked to do so in private instead.

“Those will be rumours, you say it here when they are present,” Museveni reportedly insisted.

When Ms Kadaga still did not come through, Mr Museveni is said to have asked the four co-accused to defend themselves against a raft of political intrigue allegations.Minister Musumba, who confirmed the meeting to this paper, accused Ms Kadaga of “believing in rumours so much.”.

Mr Musumba reportedly recounted how he had been the chairman of Ms Kadaga’s re-election campaign for Speaker, accusing her of turning around to back his opponent.

Mr Musumba reportedly did not name the challenger he faces in Buzaaya County in Kamuli District, but in 2016, the minister regained the seat after polling 18,381 votes to defeat then incumbent Martin Muzaale, who got 16,649 votes.

Mr Muzaale is among the string of NRM political hopefuls out to wrestle the seat from Musumba. Others in the party primary include Paul Waiswa, Samuel Kirende, Wilson Wandera, and Paul Kintu.

Mr Musumba told Sunday Monitor that the accusations by Ms Kadaga were baseless.

“None of the things she is saying about me are true but I will not keep her company in that vice,” Mr Musumba said.

Asked if he was not worried going against Ms Kadaga, who is said to have the entire political structure of Busoga in her palm, Mr Musumba was cryptic.

“If she is that powerful, why run to the President? Think about it!”

While NRM SG Lumumba is reported to have urged Ms Kadaga to cease “listening to rumours that cause divisions in Busoga,” Deputy Speaker Oulanyah was reportedly forthright with his ambition to nudge his boss from the top seat.

“I’m going to contest for Speaker and nobody will stop me this time,” Mr Oulanyah, who was talked into stepping down from challenging Kadaga in 2016, reportedly told the meeting. “I want to run that office and I will show you how it should be.”

Ms Lumumba, Mr Oulanyah and Ms Kadaga did not respond to requests for comment for this story, with phone calls and messages to their known phone numbers and those of their aides going unanswered.

Mr Don Wanyama, the President’s senior press secretary, said he was not aware of the meeting .