Kadaga demands plan for Ugandans abroad

By MISAIRI THEMBO KAHUNGU

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to outline its plans to evacuate Ugandans who are stranded abroad following the closure of borders in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

During a plenary session yesterday, Ms Kadaga said she had received several letters from Ugandans who want to be assisted to return home.

“I have been receiving several letters from Ugandans in different countries. I have been sending them to the National Taskforce and have received no response. The Minister of Foreign Affairs should come and brief us next Tuesday,” she said.

Uganda closed Entebbe International Airport to commercial flights and shut all its borders to combat the spread of Covid-19.

The Speaker’s directive followed a matter tabled by Ms Anna Adeke, the National Youth MP, who said Uganda should emulate other countries in the region by repatriating its citizens. Ms Adeke said most of the people affected were immigrant workers, business people, students and tourists.

“They live in very dehumanising conditions because some of them have expired visas. Government should ensure there are plans to have them repatriated,” she said, adding that she knows of about 70 students stranded in the United States.

Ms Monica Amoding (Kumi Woman) said there were many Ugandans who were ready to undergo institutional quarantine if they are repatriated.

Stranded

She claimed some Ugandans whose contracts were terminated when Covid-19 spread in the United Arab Emirates have been kept in some camps with a promise that their government would repatriate them.

“More than 30,000 Ugandans are in the United Arab Emirates and many of them were given letters of redundancy. Majority of those have been put in hostels where they are using their March salaries,” she said.

Daily Monitor could not independently verify the information.