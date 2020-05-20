By URN

Members of Parliament have asked the National COVID-19 Response Fund to withdraw a letter to corporate and private companies that seeks money from salaried employees to be used in the fight against the coronavirus disease.

Managers of the fund recently reached out to employers asking for their financial support.

Fund managers suggested that if Shs10, 000 is deducted from each employee, they would raise at least Shs15 billion for the cause.

The request which was formally made on May 12, 2020, has since received a backlash from a section of workers who accused the government of being insensitive to employees who are already threatened by job losses and pay cuts that were occasioned by the outbreak of the virus.

Mr Emmanuel Katongole, the chairperson of the fund, later explained that the letters were formally written to a number of chief executive officers, after a virtual engagement with selected business leaders, to extend the appeal for a voluntary contribution during the month of May and June.

On Tuesday, Buhweju County MP, Mr Francis Mwijukye raised a matter of national importance questioning the move by the COVID-19 Fund officials to solicit money from an already stressed population.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga directed Mr David Bahati, the State Minister of Finance for planning to explain how the government was taxing workers without the authority of Parliament.

Mr Bahati said that the contribution to the fund is on a voluntary basis and that the Shs10,000 request is “just an idea” and not a tax.

He said that the government does not intend to deduct money from salaried employees without the workers’ approval.

However, Bugabula South MP, Mr Henry Kibalya questioned the motive behind the letters written to chief executive officers.

Koboko County MP, Mr James Baba said that the request was additional pressure to the workers in the country since some of them have been laid off and others are about to get sacking letters.