Kagame names new ministers in major reshuffle

By THE EASTAFRICAN

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has named Daniel Ngamije as the new minister of Health, replacing Diane Gashumba who was sacked two weeks ago over “habitual gross errors and repeated leadership failures.”

Dr Ngamije is a relatively new face in Rwandan politics having previously worked for the World Health Organisation as Rwanda’s programme director for Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases.

The physician brings to the ministry over 20 years of experience working in the health sector, including mobilising resources for projects on behalf of the ministry of health.

He will now lead the ministry at a time when the world is facing the deadly Covid-19 coronavirus, and also ensure that Rwanda remains Ebola-free.

He will also be expected to reform the ministry and its affiliates such as the Rwanda Biomedical Centre, often accused of squandering public resources.

Dr Ngamije will also be tasked with reforming hospitals, especially the King Faisal Hospital, which has been bogged down by mismanagement.

The reshuffle also brought a new face in politics, Valentine Uwamariya, as minister for Education, replacing Eugene Mutimura who is now the head of the Science and Technology Commission.

President Kagame also named Gaspard Twagirayezu as minister of State for Primary and Secondary Education, replacing Isaac Munyakazi who was sacked after he allegedly accepted a bribe to doctor school rankings.

The president also moved Solina Nyirahabimana from the position of minister of gender and family promotion to minister of state for constitutional and legal affairs, and replaced her with Jeannette Bayisenge.

Inès Mpambara was appointed minister of Cabinet affairs, moving from director of Cabinet in the office of the president.

Marie-Solange Kayisire was appointed minister for emergency management and Lt Col Tharcisse Mpunga as minister for primary healthcare.

Richard Tusabe will now be the state minister of the national treasury, moving from director-general of the Rwanda Social Security Fund.