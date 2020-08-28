Kagumire replaces Kateshumbwa as URA’s customs boss

By ISMAIL MUSA LADU

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has confirmed Mr Abel Kagumire as the substantive Commissioner for Customs, bringing a predictable end to what the tax body described as “competitive and rigorous” exercise.

Before the Wednesday announcement to confirm Mr Kagumire, he once served as Commissioner Customs, a role he was assigned by the former Commissioner General, Ms Doris Akol who had moved Mr Dicksons Collins Kateshumbwa, to head the Domestic Taxes Department.

When Mr John Musinguzi Rujoki replaced Ms Akol at the helm of URA, he made Mr Kagumire the acting Commissioner Customs.

Nearly three months later, the board confirmed Mr Kagumire as the substantive Commissioner Customs.

Before Mr Kagumire once served as the Assistant Commissioner Customs Audit where he was one of the understudies of Mr Kateshumbwa.

Mr Kateshumbwa resigned three months ago to pursue a parliamentary seat in Sheema Municipality.

A statement issued earlier by URA after a special board meeting indicates that Mr Richard Kariisa has been appointed as Commissioner Corporate Services and Mr John Tinka Katungwensi appointed as the Assistant Commissioner Large Tax Payer office.

“The effective date for the above appointments will be September 1, 2020,” the statement signed by Commissioner for Legal Services and Board Affairs, Ms Patience Tumusiime Rubagumya, reads in part.

The appointments are part of reorganisation of senior management of URA following the resignation of senior officials, including Mr Kateshumbwa, Mr Henry Saka, Mr Silajji Kanyesigye Baguma and Mr Samuel Kahima from the tax body about three months ago.

The board in a statement indicated that candidates who were shortlisted for the positions of assistant commissioner human resources, assistant commissioner Trade, assistant commissioner Business policy, will be interviewed by the August 28 August.