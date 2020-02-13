Kakira Sugar loses cane worth Shs3.5 billion

By PHILIP WAFULA

JINJA – Arsonists have burnt 750 acres of sugarcane belonging to Kakira Sugar Limited.

It is estimated that the fire destroyed 26,000 tonnes of raw cane worth Shs3.5 billion.

The fire was reportedly started by a group of people who were revenging the death of a suspected scrap thief only identified as Batista, who was on Sunday allegedly shot dead by a security guard attached to Industrial Security Services, a subsidiary of the Madhvani Group, that owns Kakira Sugar Limited.

Jinja Police Community Liaison Officer, Mr Willy Mpanuha confirmed the incident.

Kakira Town Council chairman, Mr Charles Kabule, condemned the act, saying there was no need to shoot the suspected thief since he had no firearm.

Mr Mayur Madhvani, the managing director of Kakira Sugar Limited regretted the incident.

According to Mr Madhvani, out growers who have been supplying cane to the company will supply less for several weeks because the firm has to process the cane that was salvaged from the flames.