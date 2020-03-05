Kakumiro DPC sent on forced leave over rising crime

By ALEX TUMUHIMBISE

Kakumiro District Police Commander Najjib Waiswa has been sent on forced leave amid allegations from area residents that he has failed to contain rampant crime and indiscipline among juniors.

Albertine regional police spokesperson Julius Hakiiza said Mr Godfrey Tumusiime, the officer-in-charge of Kakumiro Police Station, is now acting as DPC.

Mr Hakiiza said Mr Waiswa has been sent on leave as the police leadership investigates the complaints raised against him.

“The general public was bitter about the death of a secondary school student. People charged against the DPC, accusing him of neglecting his duties. So the regional management had to first give him a pass leave,” he said yesterday.

The move comes two weeks after residents held a meeting with the senior police leadership, including Albertine Regional Police Commander Deo Obura, and demanded the transfer of the DPC over alleged poor performance and neglect of duty.

They cited a February 22 incident where a police officer, Frank Magezi, who is based at Kakumiro Police Station, allegedly shot dead a student of St Edwards, Bukumi SSS and left two others critically injured as he rescued a man accused of stealing a boda boda.

Magezi also shot another police officer, Deo Semuleme, in the stomach.

The residents also claimed that the DPC failed to reign in on believers of Owobusobozi Bisaka who last month allegedly torched artefacts at the Semwema caves cultural site owned by Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

Mr Hakiiza said Magezi was arrested and would soon face the law.

The district chairperson, Mr Joseph Sentayi, also decried the increasing insecurity in the district and called for action.