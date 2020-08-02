By SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI & WILSON KUTAMBA

Kalangala District Police Commander has been admitted to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital due to injuries he sustained in an attack by bar patrons he allegedly found drinking during curfew hours.

Mr Benon Byamukama reportedly sustained the injuries while leading an operation to arrest residents who were violating curfew regulations announced by government as part of a series of comprehensive measures aimed at containing the spread of Coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities said Mr Byamukama was attacked at Buggala Village in Kalangala Town Council on Thursday night.

“Mr Byamukama got injured during a scuffle as he tried to arrest patrons in a bar during curfew time. One of the suspects hit him [Byamukama] on the forehead and he started bleeding profusely,” an eye witness told this reporter.

Mr Chris Ashaba, the officer in charge of criminal investigations at Kalangala Central Police Station said his boss was first admitted to Kalangala Health IV before being transferred to Masaka.

"His condition was worsening and doctors at Kalangala Health Centre IV resolved to transfer him to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital," Mr Ashaba said.

He said a medical report had revealed that Byamukama had a deep cut inflicted on him by a broken bottle.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga said the DPC is admitted but steadily improving.

“We decided to transfer the DPC to Masaka regional referral hospital for advanced treatment after he was attacked by locals while enforcing curfew on Thursday night,” he said.