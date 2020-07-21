Kalungu gets new offices

By MUZAFARU NSUBUGA

When Kalungu became a district in 2010, it lacked offices where to operate.

The then district leadership, led by Ms Florence Kintu, ended up occupying some old structures belonging to Buganda Kingdom in Kalungu Town.

This is where the district staff have been operating until July 2 when they officially relocated to their permanent home at Kaasabbaale Village, two kilometres away.

The district chairperson, Mr Richard Kyabaggu, said he is excited about the new development. “We consider this as a big achievement because we have been paying expensively in terms of rent. Our focus now is to look for more funds to complete the building,” he said.

The first floor of the new building has 45 offices.

Mr Kyabaggu said the district has so far spent Shs670m on the construction.

The district has been spending Shs91.2 million annually on rent to accommodate the political and technical wing. Overall, the district has spent at least Shs866.4m in the last nine-and-a half years.

Mr Abdul Mayanja Bbaale, the Kalungu District speaker, said occupying the incomplete structure will pressurise the technical team to find means of completing the headquarters.

“It was not making sense to continue occupying rented premises when we have our own land and some money to erect the first floor,” Mr Bbaale says.

Early last year, Buganda Kingdom threatened to evict the district from its buildings over non-payment of nominal ground rent. This came after the district defaulted on rent for four years.

The Kalungu District Chief Administrative Officer, Ms Filida Nabirye, said the money they have so far spent on constructing the headquarters was got from the central government and development partners.

She said more than Shs700m is still needed to complete the building and a big portion is expected to come from the central government.

“We are grateful to government for the financial support towards this project, they [government] have already given us another Shs400m to start the second floor which will have 25 offices and construction is going to start soon,” she said.

However, Victoria Construction Company Ltd, a firm contracted to build the district headquarters, says the district owes them Shs300m.

“We are ready to embark on the second phase, but we request our employer to pay the balance of Shs300m first,” Mr William Kigongo, an engineer at the company, said.

The Agriculture minister, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, who hails from Kalungu, said getting headquarters is a major milestone, adding that local leaders, however, have to focus on boosting local revenue to deliver services to the people.

“The district leaders still have an uphill task of devising ways of enhancing their local revenue mobilisation. Relying on central government all the time is not sustainable,” he says

Currently, at least 95 per cent of the district’s budget is financed by central government due to meagre local revenue collection.

Recently, the district passed a Shs35.5b budget for the financial year 2020/2021 focusing on agriculture, health, works and education, among others.

Kalungu

Challenges. Kalungu District leaders first secured 12 acres of land at Ndende Village, Kalungu Town Council in 2013, where they had planned to set up their headquarters and President Museveni even presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for the project and donated Shs100m, but they abandoned the site following a dispute over land.

Since its inception in 2010, Kalungu District has suffered a series of scandals from misappropriation of funds to irregular recruitment of staff to shoddy road works which have partly hindered its development compared to other districts that started at the same time such as Lwengo and Bukomansimbi.