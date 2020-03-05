Kampala Central Division mayoral race heats up

By AMOS NGWOMOYA

As the 2021 General Election draws closer, the mayoral race for Kampala Central Division is heating up, with at least three contenders expressing interest to unseat the incumbent, Mr Charles Musoke Sserunjogi.

Mr Sserunjogi, subscribing to the Democratic Party, first served as the Central Division chairperson from 2006 to 2011 before he was replaced by Mr Godfrey Nyakana.

He later bounced back in 2016.

Currently, the three contenders have announced intention to contest for the Central Division’s top seat.

They include Mr Patrick Mugisa (NRM), the former chairperson of the Kampala Central division land committee; Mr Moses Katabu Moses, who is contesting on the People Power pressure group ticket, and Mr Wilberforce Kyambadde, who is vying for the seat on the FDC ticket. Mr Katabu is a male councillor representing Central Division at City Hall.

Mr Mugisa promises to push for economic and infrastructural development to address traffic jam that has remained a key challenge in the city.

He told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that he was compelled to contest for the mayoral race owing to his background as chairperson of Kampala Central Division land committee, having resources and connections to lead the city into a new future.

Mr Mugisa also said he will prioritise youth empowerment, wealth creation and fighting corruption.

“This position [of Kampala Central Mayor] is not a job. This is what most leaders forget. It is a chance to offer a service to the people, a chance to spearhead development, empower youth and create wealth for the people,” he said.

Advertisement

Asked about the challenge of contesting on the NRM ticket in Kampala, which is an Opposition stronghold, Mr Mugisa revealed that he has backup from the People Power pressure group. He also noted that his other area of focus is working with different stakeholders to streamline city markets, which he said are dogged by leadership wrangles.

Incumbent welcomes aspirants

In an interview, Mr Sserunjogi said he is not bothered by those who would like to unseat him, saying that the voters will decide.

He explained that the current term has been about advocating for the functionality of city divisions, something he said he and division mayors have achieved.

“One of my significant roles has been to advocate for the power sharing among divisions and this we have achieved as mayors because now every division has an independent budget and some powers, which used not to be the case in the past,” Mr Sserunjogi said.

He revealed that his priority areas will be sanitation, city order, safety and infrastructural development.

Mr Katabu declined to offer details of his manifesto. He has been a member of the KCCA’s standing committees on revenue collection and physical planning.

Mr Kyambadde could not be reached for a comment.