Kampala trader commits suicide in Masaka 

Sunday April 19 2020

Detectives carry Mujuji’s body from t

Detectives carry Mujuji’s body from the apartment he rented. Photo by Issa Aliga 

By WILSON KUTAMBA

MASAKA- Police are investigating the cause of death of a 33- year-old man whose body was found hanging in an apartment at Kayondo Plaza in Masaka Town on Saturday.

Adriane Mujuni, was a businessman in Kampala city, according to police.

One of Mujuni’s neighbours told Daily Monitor that he [Mujuni] has been staying with his girlfriend, but the couple developed misunderstandings forcing the woman to abandon their rented room two weeks ago.

"They have been quarrelling regularly and we would hear them fighting on a daily basis which forced the girlfriend to flee the house," one of the neighbours who preferred anonymity said.   

According to Mr Vincent Sunday, the police Community Liaison Officer Southern Region, Mujuni’s neighbour reported to police that they had not seen him for several days and his room was locked.

 “We broke into the room only to find the body hanging in the room with an extension cable tied around the neck,” Mr Sunday said.

 Mr Sunday said the girlfriend had earlier   filed a case at Masaka Central Police accusing her lover   of   domestic violence and infidelity.

