Kamya explains why she joined NRM party

By James Kabengwa

Lands minister Beti Olive Kamya has said she joined the ruling National Resistance movement (NRM) because the Opposition has no future for the country.

“You have to be a visionary to lead the country. The NRM party and President Museveni have the vision for this nation. I come with all my energy to take forward that vision,” Ms Kamya said.

The minister made the remarks yesterday at the NRM offices in Rubaga Division, Kampala, where she was welcomed by the area NRM chairperson, Mr Justin Buchana, and other party leaders.

Ms Kamya was made to sign an oath of allegiance as workers MP Charles Bakabulindi, NRM’s Kampala Central Divison chairperson Salim Uhuru, and others cheered.

Kamya said progress in the country lies within the NRM party and that people should not think she is joining NRM as a first-timer.

“Before I was known as an Opposition stalwart, I had been in NRM. This is the second time I am joining the party,” Ms Kamya said.

But Kamya’s critic and current Rubaga North MP Moses Kasibante said it is not news for Ms Kamya to work with the corrupt oppressors.

Advertisement

“Today, I have seen Betty Kamya being welcomed to NRM, I would believe she has now totally gone for her baptism,” Mr Kasibante said.

Ms Kamya is one of the founders of the Uganda Federal Alliance (UFA) party that was registered on Monday, July 19, 2010.

She contested on UFA party ticket as the first Uganda woman presidential candidate in 2011 polls, emerging fifth with 52,782 votes. UFA accuse Ms Kamya of neglecting the true cause of the people in favour of selfish gains.

When an active member of UFA, she said her objective was to get the message of federalism and development out to all Uganda.

Her party focused on the need to change the system of government from a unitary to a federal system

Before that, Ms Kamya represented Rubaga North as MP in Parliament between 2006 and 2011.

Ms Kamya is expected to contest as NRM flag bearer for the Rubaga North seat where she will faced off with Mr Moses Kasibante, the current MP.

Mr Buchana said Kamya would be issued with a party card on March 9 when issuance of cards will commence in preparation for the 2021 polls.

NRM primary contests are expected between August and October before the electral commission nominates parliamentary and presidential candidates.

“She has come to give us more push. Working with us to further our agenda and ensuring we win elections at all levels,” Mr Buchana said.

Latest positions

Appointments. Kamya is currently the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, a position she has occupied since December 14, 2019.

On June 6, 2016, she was named the new Minister for Kampala Capital City Authority.

She had also been a member of the Reform Agenda and FDC.