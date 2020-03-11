Karamoja farmers advised on short-term crops

By Steven Ariong

Farmers in Karamoja Sub-region have been advised to take advantage of the current rain season and grow short-term crops.

Mr John Byabagambi, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, made the remarks while addressing the media in Moroto Town at the weekend.

“We need to take advantage of the current rains to plant short maturing crops so that families will not run short of food,” he said.

Since the start of March, Karamoja has been receiving rain and several farmers have started preparing their gardens.

Mr Byabagambi asked the district agricultural extension officers to help farmers in selecting seed varieties that mature quickly and are drought tolerant.

He also said government has defeated the locust invasion in the sub-region.

“This desert locusts should not worry the farmers because government is not sleeping. Farmers should plant their crops,” he said.