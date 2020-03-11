  1. Home
Karamoja farmers advised on short-term crops

Wednesday March 11 2020

Minister for Karamoja Affairs John Byabagambi

Minister for Karamoja Affairs John Byabagambi 

In Summary

  • 2019 Report. A report released last year by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) based on research carried out in August 2018 indicates that: “Karamoja is classified as one of the world’s poorest areas, with high rates of malnutrition and a disproportionate number (61 per cent) of its 1.2 million people living in absolute poverty.” The region is semi-arid and experiences food insecurity.
By Steven Ariong

Farmers in Karamoja Sub-region have been advised to take advantage of the current rain season and grow short-term crops.

Mr John Byabagambi, the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, made the remarks while addressing the media in Moroto Town at the weekend.

“We need to take advantage of the current rains to plant short maturing crops so that families will not run short of food,” he said.

Since the start of March, Karamoja has been receiving rain and several farmers have started preparing their gardens.

Mr Byabagambi asked the district agricultural extension officers to help farmers in selecting seed varieties that mature quickly and are drought tolerant.

He also said government has defeated the locust invasion in the sub-region.

“This desert locusts should not worry the farmers because government is not sleeping. Farmers should plant their crops,” he said.

Last month, desert locusts invaded six districts in Karamoja Sub-region. The insects that entered the country through Amudat District spread to Moroto, Nabilatuk, Nakapiripirit, Napak, and Abim districts.

