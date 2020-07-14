Karimojong warriors attack investor, kill guard

According to Maj Mugisa, the weapons were recovered through direct clash with the warriors, intelligence-led raids and peaceful meetings where the Kraal leaders would voluntarily surrender the weapons.

From January to April 2020 UPDF had recovered 37 guns and more than 2,000 rounds of ammunitions from the cattle rustlers.

By Steven Ariong

Suspected armed Karimojong warriors have attacked the owner of Multi Task Company Limited in Moroto District, Northern Uganda, leaving one UPDF soldier dead and one LDU recruit injured. The incident that took place on Monday’s at Naput gold mining area.

Maj Peter Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd division spokesperson confirmed the incident saying a UPDF soldier and LDU recruit had escorted the investor.

He said the armed warriors suspected to be the Matheniko of Moroto took off with the fully loaded gun after killing the soldier and injuring the colleague.

“One of our soldiers was killed instantly and his gun was taken when the warriors showered bullets at the car they were moving in. One LDU recruit also sustained injuries but all other occupants are fine,” he said adding: “The incident will not deter us from ensuring that Karamoja is fully peaceful.”

Maj Mugisa said the soldiers had escorted a surveyor and other staff of Multi Task Company Limited to survey the marble stones in Naput, but they landed in an ambush laid by the warriors.

The Karimojong have resumed cattle rustling and ambushing vehicles, vices that had stopped 10 years ago.

