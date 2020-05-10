Karimojong warriors kill medical officer in Napak

By Steven Ariong

A group of suspected armed Karimojong cattle rustlers have killed a medical officer attached to Moroto regional referral hospital.

Dr Benson Otim was killed on Friday May 8, at around 3pm in an ambush reportedly mounted by the Karimojong cattle rustlers in Turutuko in Lopei Sub County in Napak District.

The deceased was riding his motorcycle heading to Lotuke to check on his family via Abim, Kotido road.

Mr Michael Ongicah, the Napak District Police Commander, confirmed the incident describing it as bad news to Karamoja where people have been enjoying peace after successful disarmament.

He said the killers took off with the deceased’s phone, adding that the investigations have already commenced.

Mr Abubaka Lubega, the Napak District Resident Commissioner, said the joint force of police and army are tracking the killers and they will be brought to book.

Advertisement

“Yes I can confirm a strange incident today in Napak District on Moroto, Kotido road where a staff of Moroto regional referral hospital was shot dead by armed warriors on his way back home to check on his family. Our security teams are already on the ground following the killers,” he said on Saturday.