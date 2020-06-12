Kasaija announces new domestic re-financing of Shs7.486 trillion

By Martin Luther Oketch

Each year the government contracts new debts and also allocates money for debt refinancing. Debt refinancing is the replacement of an existing debt by means of another debt with terms and/or conditions that are more favourable. In other words, debt refinancing refers to the replacement of existing debt with new debt.

In his budget speech yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Mr Matia Kasaija, said the available resources of the financial year 2020/2021 is more than Shs45 trillion of which domestic resources amount to more than Shs25 trillion, domestic financing amounts to more than Shs3 trillion while external financing, which consists of project support of more than Shs9 trillion and general budget support of more than Shs2 trillion. Domestic re-financing amounts to more than Shs7 trillion and appropriation in Aid is more than Shs215 billion.

Mr Kasaija said public debt as of December 2019 was more than $13 billion with external debt accounting for more than $8 billion or 64.4 per cent while domestic amounted to $4.74 billion or 35.6 per cent of total debt stock.

“To ensure that public debt remains sustainable, we will implement the domestic revenue mobilisation strategy to increase government’s capacity to finance programmes with less reliance on domestic and external borrowing,” he said.

Mr Kasaija said in response to the coronavirus crisis, the government has commenced negotiations with some creditors for debt relief. This will free resources to finance interventions in the fight against the pandemic,” he said.

For the financial year 2020/21 the total expenditure amounts to Shs37.792 trillion of which recurrent expenditure is Shs19.787 trillion and development expenditure is Shs18.004 trillion.

In the background to the budget, the Ministry of Finance says externally financed projects in fiscal year 2020/2021 is expected to amount to more than Shs9 billion, and reduce to Shs8.562 trillion in fiscal year 2024/2025, on assumption that some of the big infrastructure projects will be completed and there will be increase in domestic resources available for financing expenditure over the medium term.

“Additionally, projections for the project financing are highly provisional beyond two years of the Fiscal Framework, because most Development Partners commit funds for utmost two years as reflected by the decline in grants and concessional loans after that time.

External Debt Repayments is projected at Shs1.228 trillion.in FY 2020/21 and will broadly increase over the medium term to peak at Shs4.142 trillion in FY 2024/25.

“The increase in repayment is owed to the fact that repayments of debt acquired to scale up public investments will fall due during this period.

The Acting Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda, Dr Adam Mugume, told Daily Monitor that the total public debt grew by 13.7 per cent from Shs47.244 trillion as at end June 2019 to Shs53.697 trillion as at end of April 2020.

“This is equivalent to 40.3 per cent of GDP. Public external debt remains a dominant share of 65.3 per cent of the total public debt,” he said.

Some economists argue that it is better to look at the sustainability of debt-based on revenue ratio to the total debt, while others say it is debt ratio to the GDP.

However, Dr Mugume said: “Debt Both measures are good. Debt-Tax ratio is useful to gauge the ability of servicing the debt from tax revenues. This is more relevant is Uganda because tax to GDP ratio is only 13 per cent. Therefore, even if GDP was to rise sharply, a small component of it would be collected as tax.”

Dr Mugume added: “Debt servicing in form of interest payments and amortization constitute about 20 per cent of tax revenues. This means every financial only 80 per cent of tax revenues remains for government expenditure before additional borrowing.”

In an interview with Daily Monitor, a lecturer at School of Economic and Management, Dr Fred Muhumuza said the government has always and mainly have looked at the revenue side, which he said is very difficult this time around because there is no way URA is going to raise all Shs21 trillion in revenue for fiscal operations.

Going forward, Dr Muhumuza said: “What they will have to do is to make adjustments on the expenditure side by cutting it down because it is within the powers of the government to do so.”

For the case of debt refinancing and the budget, Dr Muhumuza said there is option because the government has already contracted the debt and we have to service these debts the government has always looked at the debt ratio to the GDP,” he said.

Dr Muhumuza said a debt repayment of external debt on principle is between Shs4-4.5 trillion annually while interest payments are in the range of Shs5-Shs6 trillion. So you can see that Shs10 trillion is used for debt repayments amid low revenue collection,” he said.