Kasaija earmarks Shs2.9 trillion to boost economy

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has announced a Shs2.9 trillion measure to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister’s stimulus package seeks to boost the economy, help struggling businesses stay afloat and fast-track recovery from the adverse effects of the pandemic.

Last week, President Museveni, in his State of the Nation address to Parliament, listed some of the measures and indicated that Mr Kasaija would provide the details of the stimulus package in the budget speech.

Some of the affected sectors such as tourism, leisure and hospitality, which the President called vulnerable, have on several occasions asked the government to offer tax reliefs and waivers in response to the pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of jobs were lost between March and April yet others continue to struggle without government assistance.

In the stimulus package, Mr Kasaija provided funds to boost the economy, waived taxes and deferred tax obligations in order to help companies stay in business.

Mr Kasaija told Parliament yesterday that the economic stimulus and growth strategy will restore household incomes, safeguard jobs, re-ignite business activity, provide tax relief to businesses, enhance economic infrastructure, improve good governance and maintain security, law and order.

“These actions ultimately ensure the recovery of aggregate demand for domestic products while boosting incomes for the majority of households, both rural and urban,” he said.

To boost agricultural production and ensure national food security and expand regional food exports, the minister announced specific actions such as provision of improved agricultural inputs using Naads e-voucher scheme to farmers and upscaling agriculture extension services to boost production of key agricultural commodities for which an allocation of Shs300 billion has been made.

Under the proposed stimulus package, the government allocated Shs30b to provide facilities that will create jobs for the vulnerable but able-bodied persons affected by coronavirus. This will be through expanding labour intensive public works in urban and peri-urban areas.

“We will provide seed capital to organised special interest groups under the Youth Fund, Women Entrepreneurship Fund and the ‘Emyooga’ Talent Support scheme; for which an allocation of Shs256b has been made,” Mr Kasaija said.

Mr Kasaija said micro, small and medium enterprises, which represent 85 per cent of private sector companies, are the backbone of Uganda’s economy but have been extremely vulnerable to the recent emergencies as they have low cash reserves and limited access to affordable investment finance.

He added that this also applies to manufacturing firms and restoring their economic activity enhances household incomes, especially in urban areas. In this regard, the minister provided Shs94b through Saccos and micro finance institutions to support them.

He also reiterated the President’s promise to capitalise Uganda Development Bank (UDB) with an additional Shs1.1 trillion to increase access to credit so that the financial institution can offer low interest financing to manufacturing, agribusiness and other private sector firms.

Under the stimulus package, Uganda Development Corporation will also get additional funding of Shs138b for public-private partnership investments to facilitate import substitution and export promotion strategy.

Government has also asked financial institutions in the country to restructure loans to their borrowers who are facing liquidity constraints as a result of the lockdown.

He also announced that the central bank will provide additional liquidity to reduce charges on mobile banking and mobile money transactions as well as improve efficiency. The banks have also been asked to reduce person-to person contact to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

In the new financial year, the minister promised to expedite the payment of domestic arrears owed to private sector firms. He provided Shs673b in the budget to address liquidity constraints faced by suppliers of government. However, the minister said priority will be given to SMEs, cooperative societies and contractors. Domestic arrears stand at about Shs3.3 trillion.

Tax relief to businesses

Mr Kasaija also announced a number of tax relief measures to cushion enterprises whose capital bases have dwindled due to coronavirus. He explained that in order to address the short-term emergency liquidity requirements of businesses, boost their cash-flows, and ensure business continuity, government has decided to defer payment of corporate income tax or presumptive tax for corporations and SMEs.

“I am deferring until September 2020, the payment of any corporate income tax and presumptive tax due April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020, for tax complaint businesses with a turnover of less than Shs500 million per annum. Furthermore, no interest or penalties will accumulate on these amounts during this period. This is aimed to benefit companies and small or medium enterprises, especially in tourism, manufacturing, horticulture and floriculture,” Mr Kasaija announced.

More than 10,000 taxpayers are expected to benefit from this offer, which is valued at Shs12.5b. He also announced that 23,892 taxpayers will benefit from the presumptive tax measure worth Shs1.38b.