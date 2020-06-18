Kasaija under fire over Budget figures

By Moses Kyeyune

Finance minister Matia Kasaija has been summoned to appear before Parliament for presenting wrong figures in the Budget speech.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga on Tuesday summoned Mr Kasaija to explain what the Budget Committee chairperson, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, and other lawmakers called ‘illegal’ and “cooked” alterations to the 2020/2021 Budget.

While presenting the new Budget to the public on June 11, Mr Kasaija read figures contrary to what was passed by Parliament.

The Public Finance Management Act requires that the Finance minister presents an approved Budget to Parliament. But after presenting the Budget, the MPs analysed the figures and found “serious discrepancies.” The Appropriation Bill, a key document containing approved figures, has different figures from what the minister read.

Mr Lugoloobi told Parliament that in Kasaija’s speech, the Budget is Shs673b as opposed to the Parliamentary approval of Shs400b. This implies the new figure is 68.25 per cent higher than what was appropriated by Parliament.

Another inflated figure relates to Shs138b meant for export promotion yet Parliament had approved Shs38.5b, which is about four times higher.

Other figures relate to Shs66b approved for Social Assistance Grant for the Elderly but the minister read out Shs107b and Credit to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises for which Parliament approved Shs40b but his speech contained Shs94b.

Mr Lugoloobi also pointed out Shs225b contained in the minister’s speech yet Parliament approved Shs100b.

On recapitalisation of the Uganda Development Bank to offer low interest financing to manufacturers, Parliament provided for shs103b, but the minister read Shs1.45 trillion.

When reached, Mr Kasaija said: “I cannot start debating Parliamentary matters with the press, you wait when I go to Parliament, you will hear what I say.” The minister is expected in Parliament today.