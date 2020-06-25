Kasese leaders register ghost flood victims, report shows

By Enid Ninsiima & Felix Basiime

Some village chairpersons and relief camp leaders in Kasese District who were charged with registering flood victims inflated the numbers to benefit from free government land, a verification team has revealed.

The floods occurred last month after five major rivers burst their banks, causing floods that destroyed infrastructure and household property.

While presenting the findings during a recent meeting, the district verification team led by Ms Alice Bwambale discovered that the officials allegedly registered more than 10,000 people as living in 27 camps, a number they dispute.

Ms Bwambale said when they analysed data from 17 camps out of the 27, they discovered that some names were smuggled into the list of the affected persons.

The verification team was commissioned by the district disaster taskforce committee.

Lt Joe Walusimbi, the Resident District Commissioner, confirmed the inflated numbers, saying some district officials wanted to be resettled in Mubuku forest reserve on Kasese-Fort Portal highway in Mubuku Town Council.

Advertisement

“We are closely monitoring the numbers in the camps so that the process favours only those who have nowhere to go,” Lt Walusimbi said.

This follows a May 13 letter signed by the ministry of Local Government Permanent Secretary, Mr Ben Kumumanya, inviting all chief administrative officers and town clerks to discuss identification of land for temporary resettlement of flood victims.

Double registration

The verification team also found that in some camps such as Kanyangeya Primary School and Crimson, there was double registration.

“We found people in the same household registered as household owners,” Mr Ali Mikenga, the Rwenzori East police regional community liaison officer, said.

However, Mr Deo Isamamba, the Kanyangeya chairperson, said all the registered persons were affected although some of their houses were not washed away.

“All my people are victims because those who did not lose their houses lost their crops and bricks, and equally deserve relief,” Mr Isamamba said, adding that they registered all who lost their property.

Mr Monday Kule, the Kanyangeya camp leader, also dismissed the inflation allegations.

“I was recording what I was told, so I do not know the basis of those allegations,” Mr Kule said.

Mr Aggrey Winston Muramira, the chief administrative officer, said the verification exercise was still ongoing, adding that the final report would be released when it is ready.

Mr Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo, the district chairperson, said the verification exercise would ensure that the relief items are given to the affected persons.

Response

Buganda Kingdom. Mr Joseph Kawuki,the kingdom minister in charge of local governments and Kabaka’s tours, said while Buganda has had issues with Buruli officials regarding developments on Kabaka’s land in Nakasongola, the latest development needs time.