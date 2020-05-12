Kasubi traders get new market

By AMOS NGWOMOYA

Kasubi market traders in Rubaga Division, Kampala, are set to relocate to a new home after the contractor, CK Associates Ltd, handed over the new market to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Traders have for the last five decades been operating by the roadside.

The new facility will also ease the traffic jam on the Kasubi-Namungoona stretch that has been a nightmare for most motorists because of congestion from vendors.

The Shs2b facility, which was funded by the government of Uganda through KCCA, is on Hoima Road, about 1km from the current roadside market.

KCCA’s manager for commercial services Henry Bukenya said the market will host at least 1,500 traders dealing in different types of merchandise.

“Traders have been operating by the roadside for more than five decades now but we are happy that all this will be no more because the new facility is ready. We created a relocation committee which is comprised of KCCA staff and the traders’ leaders which will allocate stalls to vendors,” he said.

The facility has, among others, a parking lot, office block, perimeter wall, water, toilets, and a daycare centre for breast-feeding mothers and a ramp for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Mr Bukenya also said the market facility was erected to pave way for the construction of the Kasubi-Namungoona stretch on Hoima Road.