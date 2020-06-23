Katureebe hands Chief Justice baton to Justice Owiny-Dollo

By ANTHONY WESAKA

Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has assumed the portfolio of acting Chief Justice following the retirement of Justice Bart Katureebe, who handed over office to him.

The scientific handover took place at the Judiciary headquarters at the High Court in Kampala at the weekend.

Justice Owiny-Dollo will hold this portfolio until President Museveni appoints a substantive Chief Justice.

“Since the President has not yet appointed my successor, the Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo will be acting…because I technically leave on Saturday June 20, at midnight,” a statement of the Judiciary quoted the outgoing CJ Katureebe as saying last Friday.

“After that, I will not be able to sign anything as Chief Justice. I have retired and I am going home. I want people to see that you can retire and go home. I am winding up for the new person...,” he added.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has already conducted interviews to fill the position of Chief of Justice. Justice Owiny-Dollo is among the names that the commission forwarded to the President for consideration.

Other candidates are Supreme Court justices Richard Buteera and Esther Kisaakye. The Chief Justice is appointed by the President on recommendation of the JSC and with approval of Parliament.

In 2014, outgoing Chief Justice Benjamin Odoki was re-appointed as Chief Justice on a two-year contract by President Museveni.

His re-appointment happened without the recommendation of the JSC as is required by law. Aggrieved by the development, Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga petitioned the Constitutional Court.

In a majority judgment of 4:1, the court ruled that the contract was unconstitutional and the reappointment was struck down.

Background

Justice Bart Katureebe officially retired after clocking the mandatory retirement age of 70.

He started the legal service career 45 years ago as a State Attorney in the chambers of Attorney General.

Out of the 45 years, he dedicated 36 of his time to public service where he served for eight years as State Attorney, 13 as minister/ MP and 15 years in the Judiciary with the last five as Chief Justice. He also spent some years in private practice as an advocate