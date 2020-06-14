Kaujju quits KCCA

By AMOS NGWOMOYA

Mr Peter Kaujju has resigned from his job of Manager Communications, Public and Corporate Affairs at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and joined electricity distributor UMEME as head of Communications.

In a May 30, 2020 letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Public Service, Ms Catherine Bitarakwate, a copy which Daily Monitor has seen, Mr Kaujju noted that he will cease being an employee of the city authority by July 1, 2020.

The letter is also copied to KCCA's acting executive director and the Minister for Kampala affairs.

Mr Kaujju has worked at KCCA for nine years after joining in April 2011.

Hitherto joining KCCA, Mr Kaujju had had a short stint at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) where he was part of the pioneer team of the tax body's Communications department.

He lauded government and KCCA management for giving him an opportunity to work with the institution.

"...it has been a monumental nine years of professional growth and personal development as we transformed the city. I am especially delighted to have significantly contributed to the positioning of KCCA as a stakeholder-centric, highly recognisable, respectable, and vibrant brand within and outside Uganda," reads in part his resignation letter.

He also boasted of having started KCCA's public and corporate affairs department and creating a 'robust system' which he said positioned the institution among the top government agencies with superior communication services including both traditional and digital tools.

"...during this period, I am glad to have played a pivotal role in planning and advising the management team on matters of communication and public relations as well as spearheading stakeholder engagements for the institution," he wrote.

A top official at UMEME who preferred not to be named intimated to us that Mr Kaujju was zeroed on to head the communications department at the power distributer for his wealth of experience in executing communications roles.

His departure, however, leaves a vacuum in KCCA's department of communications, corporate and public affairs. But he noted that he leaves behind a strong system with well-trained staff to steer it forward.

His departure also comes on the heels of major shakeup of the city Authority by President Museveni.

Mr Museveni has declined to confirm Engineer Andrew Kitaka and instead nominated Dorothy Kisaka as the new Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director in changes that saw two other directors sacked.

Mr Museveni also declined to confirm Mr James Sserunkuuma as deputy director and instead nominated Eng David Luyimbazi Ssali for the position.

Eng. Kitaka and Sserunkuuma will retain their substantive positions as director of Engineering and technical services and revenue collections respectively.

Following the departure of Ms Jennifer Musisi, Mr Kitaka was appointed acting executive director on December 20, 2018.

In a surprise move, Mr Museveni also nominated Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago’s deputy, Ms Sarah Kanyike, as director gender, community service and production replacing Ms Harriet Mudondo.