Kaweesi murder suspects protest trial via video conferencing

By JULIET KIGONGO

The two suspects who are still in prison over the murder of former Police Spokesman, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, have asked court to allow them appear in court physically, saying they cannot ably follow proceedings via video conferencing.

Noordin Higenyi Aramanzan told the trial judge Duncan Gaswaga that due to the permanent visual and hearing impairments they sustained as a result of torture by the security officers, it is difficult for them to hear arguments in court and can’t even tell whether the judge is a female or a male.

“Even if there is restricted movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some of our colleagues are moved out of prison and brought to courts to physically follow up their trials, why not us,” he said.

Through their lawyers led by Mr Ladislaus Rwakafuzi, court also heard that the hearing of the case could not go on without the consent of the suspects (Aramanzan and Abudurashid Mbaziira).

“We are still interested in our application challenging their trial on grounds of torture; however we have not been allowed by prison authorities to access the two for their consent and affidavits which are supposed to be signed on by themselves,” Mr Rwakafuzi said.

To that effect the trial judge Gaswaga, the judge ordered the Commissioner General of Prison and the officer in charge of upper prisoners to allow lawyers access to the two accused persons, but should observe the SOPs as per the ministry of health guidelines.

The judge also directed the prison authorities to allow the defence lawyers to get the consent of the two accused persons on whether to allow them to be tried via video link or not.

Other suspects on bail on the same case are; Joshua Magezi Kyambadde alias Abdu Rahman, Yusuf Mugerwa alias Wilson, Bruhan Balyejusa alias Jimmy Masiga Ogutu, Jibril Kalyango alias Abu Aisha, Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi alias Jimmy Ssentamu and Shafik Kasujja.

The group is part of the 23 suspects that were charged with the murder of Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Wambewa.