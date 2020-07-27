Kayoola EVS bus to compliment air transport

By Paul Adude & Eve Muganga

The Kayoola EVS electric bus produced by Kiira Motors will compliment air transport operations in the country, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has revealed.

According to the acting Director General UCAA, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, the buses will complement air transport operations and beef up road transport by providing more options to arriving and departing passengers at the airport.

“Once fully charged, the bus has a range of up to 300 kilometers, which covers the Entebbe – Kampala route and back comfortably. If well utilized, they could also contribute to reduction in congestion on the roads,” he said on Monday during the test ride at Entebbe International Airport.

Mr Bamwesigye said the staff from Kampala will be collected three days a week for eight weeks, free of charge.

“For now we are not taking the buses permanently, we are trying to use them because we use the same routes every day. When we see the buses becoming more regular and we have seen they answer some of our needs, then we take the opportunity to acquire some of them to transport our staff,” he said.

Mr Allan Muhumuza, the director marketing and sales at Kiira Motors, revealed that the shuttle route will be; Nambole - Entebbe Airport via Northern bypass and Entebbe Express high way from July 20 - August 14; and from Uganda house to Entebbe Airport from August 14 – September 11, 2020. Departure time will be 7.30am and leaving airport shall be at 4.00pm.

