Kayunga market vendors face eviction over rent

By FRED MUZAALE

More than 200 vendors Kayunga Central market are at risk of eviction after the landlord issued an eviction notice.

Through her lawyers, Liberty Law Associates, Ms Kevina Nabawanuka, contends that Kayunga Town Council has for more than 20 years operated a market place on her land without paying rent fees.

“Since 2008, our client has made several offers to Kayunga Town Council authorities for purposes of regularising the operation of the market on her land. Our client made several demands for paying of rent, which were all ignored,” the November 7 eviction notice reads in part.

“We accordingly hereby strictly demand that you remove the market from our client’s land within a period of only two months from the date of receipt hereof and pay her a sum of Shs200m being compensation for all the years the market has been on her land,” the eviction notice adds.

Background

Late last year, a row erupted within Kayunga Town Council officials after disagreeing on how to utilise the Shs162m revenue acquired from property rates.

The money in question was paid by national power distributor, Umeme to the council as property rate for their sub-station located in Bukolooto, a suburb of Kayunga Town.

Advertisement

Some of the officials wanted the money to be used to buy land on which the market sits while others led by the mayor, Mr Magid Nyanzi, proposed that it should be used to purchase a garbage truck.

Those in support of a garbage truck carried the day, which angered the landlord who had been promised to receive Shs100m as an initial payment for the Shs350m piece of land.

Mr Nyanzi, however, said they are currently in negotiations with the landlord to see how they can save the market.

“We had promised to pay her, but we had an urgent matter of the garbage truck. However, we are handling the matter,” Mr Nyanzi said in an interview on Monday.

According to Mr Robert Katongole, the chairperson of the finance committee, the issue of paying the landlord has been on the table for more than eight years.

“The value of land is increasing every day and the landlord has finally accepted that we pay her. So, it is better we buy it now,” Mr Katongole said.