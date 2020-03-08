Kazibwe advises women to contest in 2021 elections

By FRED WAMBEDE

Former vice president, Dr Specioza Wandira Kazibwe, has urged women to compete for political positions in the 2021 General Elections.

“We need to recognise our potential as human beings that we have the same faculties as men. All we must know is that we are not born to reproduce or to be granary for the reproduction of the human race,” Dr Kazibwe said.

She made the remarks while addressing women leaders during an ideological training at Nyondo Core Primary Teachers College in Mbale District on Thursday.

The training

The seven–day training, which started on Monday, attracted more than 1,000 women leaders from National Resistance (NRM) woman league and women council across the country.

The training was organised by NRM office of the secretary general and is part of the activities to celebrate the International Women’s Day.This year’s celebrations will be held at Malukhu Playground in Mbale Town under the theme, “Celebrating 25 years of the 1995 Constitution: Milestones on promoting gender, equality and women’s empowerment in Uganda”.

Dr Kazibwe said: “Women have huge potential and can overwhelmingly contribute to economic development if empowered. They have brains and physical aptitude to do more,” she said.

She added: “If man can cook in the restaurant for money, why not also come home and cook. Let us support each other in transforming the country”.

Ms Lydia Wanyoto, the chairperson of the NRM women league, said the training is aimed at imparting the foundation of ideological consciousness and change of attitude among women leaders.

“It is also to impart knowledge about the improvement of household incomes and personal wealth creation skills in line with government programmes,” Ms Wanyoto said.

She added that the training was part of the platform to enable the women leaders share their achievements and challenges ahead Women’s Day celebrations.