Kaziimba asks varsity staff to support new VC

By Jessica Sabano

Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba has urged staff and students of Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono to support the new vice chancellor, Assoc Prof Aaron Mushengyezi, as he executes his duties.

Speaking at the installation of Assoc Prof Mushengyezi on Sunday, Archbishop Kaziimba said many people in different organisations have a culture of undermining new leaders with the intention of failing them.

“Don’t gang up against him but do advise him,” he urged the UCU leadership.

Archbishop Kaziimba said God has called Prof Mushengyezi for a purpose, calling for team work and useful interaction at the university.

He also called on government to intervene in the longstanding wrangles involving church property and some leaders in Mukono District, saying some politicians are grabbing church land with impunity.

“We need the government to come in and we develop our land,” the archbishop said.

He also urged Christians to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19 prevention.

“Churches will never be the same again. Therefore, we must adopt new tools/ technology in everything,” Archbishop Kaziimba added.

The outgoing vice chancellor, Rev Canon John Senyonyi, said he has retired peacefully but is not tired and is available for any contribution.

Rev Can Senyonyi cautioned Prof Mushengyezi against tribalism, corruption and to respect “bodies of young girls.”

“Nobody can accuse me of tribalism, of taking money and of loving young girls,” he said.

In his remarks, Prof Mushengyezi said he is the first member of the laity to be the UCU vice chancellor, something he said he is proud of.

“It has taken me commitment to come here, it has not been easy,” he said.

Prof Mushengyezi also vowed to continue the fight against sex harassment at UCU, explaining that he was serving on a committee fighting the same vice at Makerere University.

The Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, who attended the function, described Prof Mushengyezi as one of the most dedicated and diligent servants the public institution has ever heard.

“You are lucky you been have been installed by the archbishop unlike me who was installed by a politician whereby I have to be political,” Prof Nawangwe said.