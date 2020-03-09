Kaziimba to take gospel to slums

By EPHRAIM KASOZI

The new Church of Uganda Archbishop, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, on Sunday started his tenure amid jubilations at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero in Kampala and vowed to take the gospel to slum dwellers rather than wait for them in the church.

Archbishop Kaziimba said there is need for the clergy to ensure the ministry is not confined to church alone but extended to places where people live and work to give them an opportunity to glorify and serve God.

He said the church should pay attention to redesigning the way of preaching in a way that meets the needs of communities.

“We should find ways of how we can minister effectively to the politicians and equip the Christians in politics to stand challenges.

We must plan how to minister to the security organs, including prisons and police, the hospitals, street children and slum dwellers.

How can we minister to the business community and those in offices because some of these people spend more time in their places of work than in their homes,” the prelate said.

Reaching out to the people where they are instead of waiting for believers to come to church is one of the 12-point strategy issued by Archbishop Kaziimba soon after being installed the eighth bishop of Kampala Cosmopolitan Diocese.

Archbishop Kaziimba took over from Dr Stanley Ntagali, who on March 1, relinquished his episcopal jurisdiction over the Church of Uganda and Kampala Diocese.

Other areas of focus during his tenure include completion of the 5,000-seater cathedral at Nakasero, construction of Bukoto flats for income generation, discipleship through small groups, marketplace evangelism, preaching to street children, prayer aspect, children and youth ministry, mentorship of the clergy and lay Christian leaders, income generating projects as well as establishing a radio and television stations to increase the preaching of the gospel.

“Our diocese has a number of places known for prostitution. Does God care about these people? It is true we know He does, so what does He expect us to do? We need to venture into this ministry (of prostitutes) if we are to be a church that cares well enough for the abused,” Archbishop Kaziimba said as he appealed to government agencies to work with the church in proclaiming the message of redemption.

According to the Archbishop, many of the conflicts in church and in the nation are due to fixed mindset, spiritual immaturity and lack of mentorship.

President Museveni asked Archbishop Kaziimba to lead the church to the path of righteousness, love, unity, and holiness through service.

“God considers the invisible qualities of character in men and women He chooses to lead His people in every generation. I, therefore call upon all believers to support the new Archbishop in the execution of his work,” Mr Museveni said in a speech read for him by the State Minister for Finance, Mr David Bahati.

While commending Kaziimba’s predecessor, Dr Ntagali, the president thanked the church for being a reliable partner in social services and economic transformation.

Installation

The installation service was led by the Bishop of Northern Uganda, Johnson Gakumba, while Bishop Glenn Lyons of the Reformed Evangelical Anglican Church of South Africa was the guest preacher.

Bishop Lyons commended the Church of Uganda for standing firm on the true gospel of the bible against gay marriages in the church.