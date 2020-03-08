Kaziimba installed as Bishop of Kampala Diocese

By Monitor Reporter

Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, who took over the reins of Church of Uganda (CoU) as the 9th Archbishop at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, last week, will Sunday be installed as Bishop of Kampala Diocese at All Saints Church, Nakasero.

The instalment takes place in the newly-constructed cathedral.

Archbishop Kaziimba was enthroned by the Dean of the Province of the Church of Uganda, the Rt Rev Jackson Nzerebende.

Rev Kaziimba, the then Bishop of Mityana Diocese was elected archbishop by the House of Bishops at the Provincial Office of the Church of Uganda at Namirembe in August 2019.

He beat top contenders like Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa of Ankole Diocese and Bishop Samuel George Bogere Egesa of Bukedi Diocese.

Advertisement