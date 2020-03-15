By DAILY NATION & MONITOR TEAM

President Uhuru Kenyatta has confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus in Kenya.

The President on Sunday gave the country an update on the coronavirus pandemic following a confirmed case and the isolation of 22 people in Kenya.

In its briefing on Saturday, the Health ministry said the 22 were in close contact with the patient who is undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Nairobi.

Samples collected from them are being tested at laboratories at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri).

The ministry further said that 23 people of mixed nationalities who travelled with the patient were traced and advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Earlier on Saturday, the Judiciary issued several instructions for members in a bid to prevent spread of the virus within the country.

Chief Justice David Maraga told a press briefing that court activities will be reduced for two weeks effective Monday to allow further consultations on the matter and the design of appropriate response measures.

CJ Maraga said prisoners and remandees will not be presented to court for the two weeks.

“All conferences, workshops, colloquia and training programmes are suspended until further notice. There will be no foreign travel for the next 30 days for staff of the justice sector institutions, whether official or private, save for exceptional circumstances,” he added.

Relatedly, Uganda has intensfied screening of all passengers for COVID-19 at Entebbe International Airport.

As of today (Sunday) Uganda has no confirmed case of case of the virus as the worldwide death toll rises to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain.

While China remains the country with the most deaths with 3,199, the pandemic is now spreading more rapidly in Europe, with 1,907 deaths in the continent's worst-hit country Italy.