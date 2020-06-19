Kenya records highest Covid-19 death toll in single day

It brings the total number of deaths in the country to 117, according to the Health ministry.

By DAILY NATION

Kenya recorded the most Covid-19 deaths in a single day with 10 fatalities reported on Thursday.

It brings the total number of deaths in the country to 117, according to the Health ministry.

Seven of the fatalities reported Thursday had underlying medical conditions, the Health ministry said. Four patients had diabetes, one had high blood pressure, another had bone cancer and one had HIV.

During the daily coronavirus briefing, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said 213 more cases were confirmed in 24 hours bringing the national tally to 4,257.

The new Covid-19 cases are distributed in counties as follows: Nairobi (136), Mombasa (32), Kajiado (13), Kiambu (7), Busia (5), Nakuru (4), Machakos (4), Garissa (3), Isiolo (3), Taita Taveta (2) while Kitui, Migori, Narok and Embu recorded one case each.

Dr Aman also announced that 106 more had been discharged from hospitals after recovering, raising Kenya's total number of recoveries to 1,459.

Advertisement