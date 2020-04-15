Kenya's Covid-19 cases rise to 225 as 9 Kenyans test positive

By DAILY NATION

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya rose to 225 on Wednesday with the reporting of nine more positive cases of the disease.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 803 samples had been tested since Tuesday, when the ministry reported a total of 216 confirmed cases since the coronavirus was first reported in Kenya.

CS Kagwe said all the new patients were Kenyans and that five cases were reported in Nairobi and four in Mombasa.

CS Kagwe further said a total of 2,366 people had been tested and 1,911 released, leaving 455 under follow-up.

He said 12 more people had been discharged from hospital raising the number of recoveries to 53.

He also reported one more death, raising the number to 10.