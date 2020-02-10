Kenyan MPs hold procession around Parliament to honour Moi

By DAILY NATION

Kenyan lawmakers on Monday honoured former president Daniel arap Moi with a procession around Parliament, recognising his long service as an MP.

Their event took place on the third and final day of the viewing of Moi's body.

On Tuesday, a national interdenominational service will take place at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi to honour the man who served as Kenya's second President, from 1978 to 2002.

ELABORATE CEREMONY

The Nation learnt that Parliament earlier designed the elaborate ceremony that would see the former President given a befitting send-off.

The details were agreed upon during a meeting of the leadership of both chambers, the military and other security agencies earlier Monday.

“He has been here for the last three days and, as one of our longest serving members, we feel we should give him an honourable send-off,” one of the leaders of Parliament told the Nation.

The parliamentary leadership decided to carry out their own send-off after realising that most MPs would not have an opportunity to speak during Tuesday’s national memorial service at Nyayo National Stadium or at Wednesday’s requiem mass at Kabarak University, ahead of the ex-President's burial.

BRIEF SESSIONS

First, it was agreed that the special sittings in both Houses would be brief.

Instead of the four-hour sessions which usually start at 2.30 pm and end at 6.30 pm, the special sittings would last two hours.

Accordingly, the two sessions were to end at 4.30 pm, for the military to return the body to Lee Funeral Home.

The two Speakers had separately summoned the two Houses for special sittings following the presidential proclamation last Tuesday that announced Moi’s death.

The 12th Parliament was to resume normal sittings on Tuesday.

The government gazetted the day as a public holiday and the Speakers summoned the Houses to adjust their calendars through a procedural motion and give the members an opportunity to condole with Moi's family through a public debate.

PUBLIC DEBATE

All MPs were asked to gather at the National Assembly’s reception area at about 4.45pm to be part of the military procession.

Whereas in the last two days the procession was for the clergy and military, Monday’s events included the leadership of both Houses and the members.

Sergeants-at-arms from both Houses, who were their ceremonial uniforms coloured green (National Assembly) and navy blue (Senate), led the parliamentary procession.

CEREMONIAL REGALIA

Just behind them were Speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka, who were also in ceremonial regalia.

After the speakers were their deputies Moses Cheboi (National Assembly) and Kithure Kindiki (Senate), followed by leaders of majority and their deputies, and then came leaders of minority and their deputies.