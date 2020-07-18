By Daily Nation

Television star Charles Bukeko, popularly known as Papa Shirandula died in Nairobi on Saturday morning.

Shirandula's brother-in-law Ronald Wanyama said he experienced difficulty in breathing and was rushed to the Karen Hospital.

“It is sad he didn’t make it out of the hospital alive. He had tested positive for Covid-19. We are devastated,” he said.

Wanyama said the TV star had travelled to Western and returned to Nairobi on Sunday before he fell sick.

Shirandula was the main actor in the Citizen TV comedy series 'Papa Shirandula'.

He was an award-winning actor. He won Kalasha Award for ‘Best Actor in a TV Series’ in 2010.

Advertisement