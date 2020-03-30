Kenyan shot dead in Busia, Uganda

By DAVID AWORI

A Kenyan turnman has been shot dead in Busia Town by a suspected lone gunman who remains at large.

Lucas Kuria Nganga, a resident of Mumias in Kenya, was fatally shot inside his truck at about 3am on Monday, according to the Busia Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Mike Okiria.

Mr Okiria, however, gave a general description of the suspected shooter as 'being dresed in a blue t-shirt'.

"The deceased was shot at close range by a man wearing a blue t-shirt," Mr Okiria said.

Nganga, said to be a son of the truck owner, was shot after they had parked their truck registration number KCA 067H, which was ferrying sugarcanes from Mayuge District, in a queue of about 200 other trucks destined for Kenya.

How he was killed

A corroborated eyewitness account suggests the killer walked from the passenger seat side, opened the door and shot the deceased who was reclined to the driver's seat.

"He opened the door and shot him before retreating into the dark," an eyewitness who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter said.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear, but police have arrested the truck driver identified as Daniel Kiragu to help with investigations.

Mr Okiria added that when detectives processed the crime scene for clues, they recovered a projectile for a pistol, believed to be the murder weapon.

At the scene, broken glasses and blood spatters were evident.

Mr Hassan Salim, a driver of a fuel tanker, said he heard a single gunshot and when he exited his truck, he found his colleague fatally shot.

The gruesome crime comes after Nairobi and Kampala closed their borders to travelers, but only allowing trucks ferrying goods.

Police deployed sniffer dogs which traced a scent to Madibira Primary School along Majanji Road, before it disappeared at the tarmac.

Mr Okiria believes the killer retreated to the dark and later fled using a motorcycle. "We suspect that after the shooting, the assailant fled on a motorcycle," Mr Okiria said.

Nganga’s body was taken to Busia Health Centre IV, while the driver is being held at Busia Central Police Station.