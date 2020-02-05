  1. Home
Key dates for Kenya’s Daniel arap Moi

Wednesday February 5 2020

In this file photo taken on December 28, 1992 Kenya's President Daniel Arap Moi, who is also the leader of the ruling Kenyan African National Union (KANU) party shown brandishing a stick as he addresses members of his party. AFP PHOTO 

By AFP

Here are the key dates in the life of Daniel arap Moi, Kenya's leader for almost a quarter of a century, who died on Tuesday aged 95.

1924: He is born into a poor family from the Kalenjin people and grows up in the cattle-herding and farming county of Baringo in northwestern Kenya.

1955: After working as a teacher, he enters politics and serves in legislative councils under British colonial rule.

1967: Named vice president of Kenya.

1978: Moi becomes president after death of Jomo Kenyatta, father of Kenyan independence.

1982: He survives a botched coup, responding swiftly and harshly, with dozens arrested and fired.

1991: Under domestic and international pressure, Moi puts an end to one-party rule and allows a multi-party system. He is re-elected leader in 1992 and 1997 elections, both marred by political and ethnic violence.

1997: The World Bank and IMF withhold aid to Kenya, saying the government has not kept its pledge to fight corruption.

2002: The constitution blocks Moi from standing for re-election. He quits and peacefully hands over power to Mwai Kibaki.

2004: He launches a humanitarian foundation called Moi Africa Institute (MAI), focused on preventing conflicts on the continent.

2006: Moi asks for forgiveness for acts of misrule during his 24-year-regime.

2020: Moi dies aged 95.

