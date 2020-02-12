Kidnapped priest recovered in Soroti

By Monitor Reporter

Rev Isaac Solomom Mwesigwa who was kidnapped on Sunday, has been recovered.

According to Mr Luke Oweyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan police deputy spokesman, Rev Mwesigwa was recovered in Soroti District.

Rev Mwesigwa, was reportedly abandoned by the kidnapers at St Peter's Cathedral in Soroti town at about 4 am on Wednesday.

He was later received by Church of Uganda Archbishop Stanley Ntagali, who was in the area for a pastoral activity.

Archbishop Ntagali handed Rev Mwesigwa to police at Soroti Police Station where he is expected to record a statement.

On Tuesday, Rev Mwesigwa’s, white Toyota Raum car Reg. No. UAR 468D was recovered by residents of Sonde, Mukono District.

Rev Mwesigwa who is attached to Kasaka-Gomba, Central Buganda Diocese and a student at Uganda Christian University, was kidnapped on Sunday at about 9.00pm in Mukono and his car taken.

His uncle, Mr Stanley Sempiira told NTV on Tuesday that Rev Mweigwa called informing him about suspicious men a few seconds before he was kidnapped.

“He told me some gun-wielding men had stopped him and were not in army or police uniform. Before I could tell him to knock them down, I heard him telling them that he was willing to open for them and they should not smash his car,” Mr Sempiira said.

According to sources at Mukono Police Station, when the alleged kidnappers learnt that they had been captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras along the Jinja Highway, they abandoned the car.