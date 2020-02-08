Kisaasi fire explosion: Here’s what we know so far

By Andrew Bagala

Police said one of the houses in the area had several gas cylinders which exploded one at a time.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the house was having a lot of gas cylinders and each were going off one at time making multiple blasts. Our officers are currently at the scene fighting the fire with hope of extinguishing it soon. Property has been destroyed but no death of persons confirmed so far. You shall be updated accordingly on the situation,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire.