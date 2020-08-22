Kitgum in partial lockdown as 17 COVID-19 cases are registered

By DENIS OPOKA

KITGUM- A private maternity centre in Kitgum Municipality has been closed after eight health workers attached to the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

Members of Kitgum District COVID-19 Task Force say, nine cases of COVID-19 were recorded from Apollo Ground Cell in the municipality bringing the number of cases that were recorded in the area on Friday, to 17.

The 17 cases that were recorded in Kitgum District are part of the 98 cases that were confirmed countrywide on Friday. The country’s total number of cases stands at 1,848.

The health workers, according to members of the area COVID-19 task force got into contact with one of the confirmed COVID-19 cases who a few days ago went to the health centre for medical attention.

Mr William Komakech, the Kitgum District Resident Commissioner, who heads the taskforce said on Friday that the health centre has been closed.

He said that all the workers at the medical centre and their family members have to be quarantined to prevent the spread of the virus in the community.

Advertisement

“Efforts are underway for the evacuation of the patients to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital for treatment and management as we look for their primary and the secondary contacts,’’ he said

Mr Komakech said that a lockdown is being enforced in Apollo Ground Cell in Central Division in the municipality, where the eight cases were found.

Meanwhile, all laboratory technicians at Kitgum General Hospital have been quarantined after one member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Komakech said the rising number of cases in Kitgum District has been caused by the failure of members of the public to follow Ministry of Health guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the disease.