Kiwanda joins 3 Cabinet colleagues out of MP race

The State Minister for Tourism, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, on Thursday announced he will not be seeking re-election for the Mityana North parliamentary seat, just a week to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries for which he was already campaigning.

Mr Kiwanda’s withdrawal from the race leaves Mr Muhamad Kibedi Nsegumire unopposed in the race for the NRM flag for the area.

Mr Kiwanda becomes the fourth minister after Mr Sam Kutesa (Foreign Affairs), Muruli Mukasa (Public Service) and Raphael Magyezi (Local Government) not to seek re-election in the 2021 General Election.

The 47-year-old, who has represented Mityana North for 15 unbroken years since 2006, told Sunday Monitor that his election last week as NRM vice chairperson for central region requires him to concentrate on the work of mobilising for the party in order to ensure victory in next year’s elections.

“I have withdrawn from the race for Mityana North in order to concentrate on the CEC (Central Executive Committee) activities because my region is highly political since it is where all the Opposition crops from,” Mr Kiwanda said.

Political trends in the country point at Buganda being the likely launchpad for the Kyadondo East MP, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine, who gunning for the presidency on the ticket of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party. The party, which merged with the popular People Power movement, has already shaken well-established Opposition political parties, including the Democratic Party (DP), taking away majority of MPs from Uganda’s oldest party.

Mr Kiwanda, who insisted that he was not afraid of any competition in his constituency, said having shelved his own campaigns, now avails him more time to help the NRM sail through the virtual campaigns by ensuring his frequent presence on media platforms.

“I will have enough time for the scientific campaigns because as NRM regional vice chairperson, I am tasked with appearing regularly on radio and television stations to dismantle the lies being vended by the Opposition in Buganda,” he said.

He said being a leader of a region with 26 districts is a sign of a “progressive political career”.

He promised to deliver President Museveni’s victory as well as winning majority MP seats and local government positions in Buganda.

“I am happy to serve the NRM that has trusted me with leadership for the last 20 years having started as Resident District Commissioner,” Mr Kiwanda said.

It is not clear whether Mr Kiwanda was talked out of the race by the powers that be in NRM because Mr Nsegumire, who has now been accorded a free run for the seat, was talked out of competing for vice chairperson for central region as they both battled to replace Mr Abdul Naduli.

Of the eight vice chairpersons who deputise Mr Museveni in the NRM’s top policy and strategy making organ CEC, the only ones that continue to seek elective politics are Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga (Kamuli District Woman MP), Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah (Omoro County MP) and State Minister for Housing Dr Chris Baryomunsi (Kinkizi East MP).