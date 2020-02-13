Knife recovered in Kanyamunyu’s car - detective

By ANTHONY WESAKA & JULIET KIGONGO

A knife was among the items recovered from the car belonging to Matthew Kanyamunyu, the prime suspect in the murder of Kenneth Akena, a police officer told court last evening.

Detective constable Haruna Mugisha in his testimony, told High Court judge Stephen Mubiru that following the shooting in Lugogo on November 12, 2016, he received a phone call from his superior only identified as Agaba, asking him to take on the role of scene of crime officer.

The 33-year-old prosecution witness, who was being led by prosecutor Jonathan Muwanganya, told court he was tasked to visit various scenes for clues.

He said Malik car bond is where he recovered Akena’s car UAU 725G, that had, among others, a fresh scratch on the driver’s side at the rear with silver marks.

Mr Kanyamunyu’s car, UAW 548M, was also silver.

The 10th prosecution witness also told court that when he took photographs of Kanyamunyu’s car that had parked at Wandegeya Police Station, he found that it had a scratch with a dark blue colour, similar to Akena’s car.

“I took photographs of the driver’s seat and I saw two mobile phones and a knife beneath the driver’s seat. I observed a right-legged shoe and a bunch of keys,” the witness further told court.

Prosecution states that Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend on November 12, 2016 on Kampala-Jinja Road highway near Malik car bond opposite Uganda Manufacturers Association main gate, murdered Akena after he scratched their car as he reversed.

Earlier in his testimony, the witness told court that he was among the two teams that were dispatched to the homes of Kanyamunyu in Butabika and that of his girlfriend, Cynthia Munwangari, in Luzira to gather evidence.

The detective said he discovered a navy blue suit at Kanyamunyu’s home and a long sleeved sky blue shirt at his girlfriend’s home.

The lone witness of the day also told court how he sought permission from the commissioner general of prisons to obtain blood samples from Kanyamunyu and his elder brother Joseph Kanyamunyu while in detention in upper Luzira but they rejected it.

Mr Mugisha added that they sought a court order to force the Kanyamunyu brothers to give them the blood samples but they still remained adamant.

During cross-examination by defence lawyer Evans Ochieng, the police officer failed to explain why he did not take pictures showing the location and dates of the pieces of evidence he had obtained.

Further cross-examination of the police officer continues today.

