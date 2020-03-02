Korean investor accuses Ugandan of land grabbing

By FRED WAMBEDE

A Korean investor has accused his former employee of grabbing the company land amounting to 93 acres in Amukokel village, Sikwo parish in Ngenge Sub-county in Kween District.

Mr Chung Wook Yoo, the proprietor of Kato Company Limited, which deals in agro-processing and export, alleges that Mr Tom Chemusto, who was his driver and farm manager, connived with then Kween District Land Board officials to forge powers of attorney and process land title in his name.

“Mr Chemusto connived with the land officials of Kween District to grab my company land. He surveyed it and later processed a land tittle in his names without my knowledge,” Mr Chung told journalists in Mbale Town on Friday.

Mr Chemusto, when contacted, acknowledged that the land title was processed in his names but said it was done in agreement with the investor.

“The title was processed in my names upon reaching an agreement with investor but I have never seen it myself. I cannot grab people’s land, my brother,” he said at the weekend.

Mr Chemusto became a household name in 2012 after he contested against his father, Mr Paul Machinjach, for the Kween LC5 seat on the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party ticket.

Daily Monitor, however, has seen the copy of the said Certificate of Title in the names of Chemusto Tom as the rightful owner of 93 acres found in Amukokel village.

The Kween District chairperson, Mr Machinjach, confirmed that his son Chemusto used to work for the Korean investor.

“I’m aware of the Korean investor. My son used to work with him, though I’m not aware of the new developments you are talking about. Better call him,” he said.

A section of the residents in the area, however, told Daily Monitor that Mr Chemusto reportedly informed fellow workers at the farm and the district land officials that the Korean investor had died in a plane accident in Malaysia in 2015 before he proceeded to process land title in his name. “The investor trusted him so much so when he told us that he had died in plane crash in Malaysia, we knew it was right. From that point, he started managing the project as his,” Mr Bosco Kimwende, a resident, said.

Mr Chemusto, however, dismissed the allegations.

Police investigations

According to the findings from a February 6, 2019 report, which was conducted by the then officer-in-charge of the Sipi Sub-region Criminal Investigations Directorate, Mr Deogratius Obongo, found that Mr Chung bought the contested piece of land in 2010/ 2011.

The findings also reveal that an agreement was made on April 29, 2016, between Mr Chemusto and Post Bank, where the former guaranteed that he purchased unregistered land and the development there in located in Amukakel Village in Ngenge Sub-county, Kween District.

But Mr Chemusto maintained that the investor used to buy the land in his names, the reason the land title was also processed in the same names.

