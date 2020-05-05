Koreans warn of second coronavirus wave

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Kampala- A Korean health agency has advised Ugandans to watch out for a possibility of the second wave of coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Catherine Nayeong Yu, the acting country director of the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare, yesterday said although no one is certain about the second wave, Uganda and other countries should remain alert and prepared to respond to this possibility.

“A lot of people say there is a second wave but I believe if we are prepared, we can combat it. We cannot struggle like the first time,” Ms Yu told Daily Monitor during an interview at the Ministry of Health headquarters in Kampala.

“I believe Uganda should be prepared for this. Government is doing well in terms of restrictions. Social distance is a very key point,” she added.

Cause

Second wave countries had a flattened curve but experienced a rapid increase.

Ms Yu attributed the second wave to a decrease in temperature.

South Korea was able to flatten the Covid-19 curve in 20 days without enforcing extreme restrictions.

Experts have attributed this to test, trace and contain method and robust public health response based around extensive testing and tech-powered contact tracing.

Dr Jackson Amone, the commissioner for clinical services at the Ministry of Health, said Covid-19 is a new disease and support in terms of knowledge, material and working together with different countries, are critical.

This follows the first webinar on Covid-19 for policy and technology sharing to share experiences on key responses of Health officials from various countries including Uganda.

As of yesterday, Uganda had registered 89 cases of coronavirus with 55 recoveries and no deaths.

Globally 3,586,373 coronavirus cases have been registered with 248,790 deaths and 1,162,300 recovered cases.