Kwania mothers pay ‘bed’ fees to deliver at govt health centre

BY BILL OKETCH



Residents of Kwania District have accused health workers at Nambieso Health Centre III, in Nambieso Sub-county of asking them to pay money in order to access services at the government facility.

The residents claim that the midwives at the facility demand Shs5,000 termed as “bed” fees before attending to expectant mothers.

Payment for services is among the issues affecting health service delivery in Abongomola, Inomo and Nambieso sub-counties that was captured by a community scorecard between July and August.

These issues were generated from the service users, leaders and service providers and documented by the Apac Anti-Corruption Coalition (TAACC), a non-governmental organisation which facilitated the process.

Residents also claim that even when a mother delivers while unattended to by a midwife from Nambieso Health Centre, they are asked to pay Shs5,000.

Some mothers alleged that mama kits are also sold to them at Shs15,000 to Shs20,000.

But Ms Lucy Otim, a member of Kwania District health committee, said all the challenges affecting health service delivery at Nambieso Health Centre are being addressed.

“I talked to some women last week who told me that they were no longer paying money to access services from the health centre,” she said.

The officer in-charge of Nambieso Health Centre, Mr Humphrey James Ogwang, said some of the challenges reported at their health facility are being handled “technically and administratively”.

However, the issues affecting health service delivery cut across the entire Kwania District, according to the community scorecard.

At Abongomola Health Centre III, there is constant drug stock out. In three months (one quarter), only 30 mama kits are supplied to serve the entire period yet the facility receives about 100 expectant mothers monthly.

The staff at Abongomola Health Centre say they lack transport means to conduct community outreaches and for referring patients from the health centre to bigger facilities. “I commute from outside because of lack of accommodation at the facility. Other health workers either come from their homes or rent houses at a nearby trading centre,” Mr Daniel Patrick Opio, the officer in-charge of Abongomola Health Centre, said.

He added: “The facility only has two midwives but we receive about 100 deliveries per month.”

The Kwania District chairperson, Mr Basil Okello Onac, said: “The findings reflect the real situation on ground but my administration is doing everything possible to address the service delivery gaps.”

Mr Okello announced that the district plans to upgrade Aninolal Health Centre II in Inomo Sub-county to health centre III. “Nambieso will be upgraded to health centre IV while Aduku Health Centre IV will be upgraded to a district hospital,” he said.

He, however, warned that undisciplined and incompetent officers in-charge of health facilities will be dealt with harshly.

Ms Annet Atim, the district secretary for community based services, said one additional midwife will be deployed at Abongomola Health Centre III next week.