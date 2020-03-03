Kyabazinga to occupy renovated palace

By Denis Edema

The Kyabazinga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, is this month expected to start living in the official palace located on Igenge Hill, Bugembe Town Council in Jinja District.

The palace has remained unoccupied for six years, reportedly due to lack of furniture despite undergoing renovation by government.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Sunday, the kingdom spokesperson, Mr Andrew Ntange, said final arrangements have been undertaken for the Kyabazinga to occupy the palace.

“Kyabazinga will occupy Igenge palace this month and a date is to be communicated for the occasion. What is happening now is that furniture is being fixed in the building. That is why the palace is under tight security,” he said.

“We have been struggling to get the furniture. That is why the Kyabazinga has taken long to occupy the palace. The king has friends who have also contributed,” he said.

Mr Isabirye Ngonza, a resident of Kivubuka Village, Budondo Sub-county in Jinja District, said they look forward to seeking the Kyabazinga living in his palace.

“It is good news to us as his subjects because we shall be able to access our king. Currently, we don’t know where to find him,” he said.

Ms Faridah Namulondo, a resident of Bugembe Town Council, said many subjects have not physically seen the Kyabazinga since he was elected.

“The people of Busoga love the Kyabazinga, being one of the youngest kings in the world, and people really want to bring him gifts at the palace. This will attract more tourists hence boosting tourism in Busoga Sub-region”, Ms Namulondo said.

The Ministry of Works contracted Babcon Uganda Ltd to renovate the palace, who upon completion, handed it over to the kingdom in 2010.

However, during that period, Busoga had no Kyabazinga following the death of Henry Wako Muloki in 2008.

Prince Gabula was in 2014 elected the king of Busoga.

