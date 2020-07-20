Kyambadde apologises for failed arcades reopening

By ANDREW BAGALA

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Ms Amelia Kyambadde, has apologised to traders after security agencies on Friday stopped the reopening of city arcades.

“I want to apologise to you that I had hoped to open [arcades] on Friday after meeting President Museveni, but because of other commitments he had, it was not possible...We have sent him a report and I hope that next week (this week), we might have good news about the cleared arcades. I now fear to commit myself because of the failure to open on Friday,” she told traders through a WhatsApp message at the weekend.

Last week, Ms Kyambadde and other ministers met leaders of city traders and owners of shopping arcades.

Earlier cleared

The traders and landlords presented a report after which Ms Kyambadde said 48 arcades would be eligible to reopen.

Another 35 arcades that did not pass the authority test will be reconsidered for inspection later.

Traders under Kampala City Traders Association had earlier urged their members to reopen their shops in arcades, saying they had been unfairly locked out of business for long.

The traders flocked to the city on Friday to start business only to be told by security forces that the lockdown was still in force.

Mr Don Wanyama, the senior presidential press secretary, yesterday said reports on all those issues will be presented to Cabinet today and a decision will be taken.

“They will look at the report and on Tuesday the President will address the nation. I suspect that will be one of the issues he will talk about,” Mr Wanyama said.

Mr John Kabanda, the chairperson of New Generation Traders Association, said they will be meeting their members about the delayed opening of arcades today to forge a way forward.

The traders that are still under lockdown are facing uncertainties due to rent arrears where they operate from and evictions, especially those that have been operating in basements.

Restrictions

The government banned turning basement floors into shops.

The arcades that will be allowed to open must only use basement floors as stores or car parking.

Nearly all arcades had illegally converted basement floors into shops.

Some landlords told their tenants that their shops will only be reopened when they have fully paid the rent arrears.

Background

Last month, President Museveni announced partial reopening of the country but insisted the arcades would remain closed to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said the arcades were poorly ventilated and it was also difficult to enforce the Ministry of Health standard operating procedures.

The arcades that will be opened will have to have a certificate of suitability of premise from Kampala Capital City Authority.